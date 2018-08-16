New Shows – August 2018 Pledge Drive

All NEW Programs & Specials are listed below in chronological order, Aug. 18 – Sept. 2.

RICK STEVES’ TRAVEL AS A POLITICAL ACT

Ch. 5 – Saturday, 8/18 at 2:30 pm and again Sunday, 8/26 at 7:00 am

Rick shares the importance of traveling outside the U.S. in order to experience other cultures, broaden one’s perspective and gain empathy toward people who may live and think differently, as well as touching upon the history of fascism in Europe and the lessons from that era that are critical today. Watch a preview





LEONARD COHEN – TOWER OF SONG

Ch. 5 – Saturday, 8/18 at 8:00 pm; Wednesday, 8/22 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9/1 at 9:00 pm

Ch. 9 – Wednesday, 8/29 at 7:00 pm

Filmed on the first anniversary of his death, this program celebrates the globally recognized icon, poet and songwriter, featuring performances by a star-studded lineup of international artists including k.d. lang, Sting, Elvis Costello, Lana Del Rey, and celebrating Cohen’s songs “Hallelujah,” “Suzanne,” “Bird on a Wire” and more.





GRATEFUL DEAD-DOWNHILL FROM HERE

Ch. 5 – Saturday, 8/18 at 9:30 pm

Ch. 9 – Friday, 8/24 at 9:00 pm

Filmed in the summer of 1989 at Alpine Valley Music Theater in Wisconsin, a favorite venue of Deadheads, this program captures a classic performance at the peak of the band’s career and includes “It’s All Over Now,” “West L.A. Freeway,” “Gimme Some Lovin,” “Not Fade Away,” and more. Watch a preview





WINGS OVER GRAND CANYON

Ch. 5 – Sunday, 8/19 at 6:00 pm; Tuesday, 8/21 at 10:00 pm; Monday, 8/27 at 10:00 pm; Sunday, 9/2 at 11:30 am

Ch. 9 – Sunday, 8/26 at 11:00 pm; Thursday, 8/30 at 10:00 pm

On the 100 year anniversary of the Grand Canyon National Park, this program shows off the Canyon in all its splendor, with aerial journey covering over a thousand air miles to capture an endless variety of stunning imagery – with high alpine forests, spectacular lakes and secret canyons. Watch a preview





THE TENORS – FAN FAVORITES

Ch. 5 – Sunday, 8/19 at 7:00 pm; Thursday, 8/30 at 9:30 pm; Sunday, 9/2 at 2:00 pm

The popular and prolific trio perform timeless hit songs, such as a Smokey Robison/Motown medley, Classics from Westside Story and Jesus Christ Superstar, as well as songs from The Great American Song book from Sinatra, Neil Diamond, and Roy Orbison. Watch a preview





CAROLE KING TAPESTRY LIVE FROM HYDE PARK, LONDON

Ch. 5 – Monday, 8/20 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9/1 at 1:30 pm

Ch. 9 – Friday, 8/31 at 7:00 pm

With an almost 60-year career, King has defined herself as one of the most preeminent songwriters of her generation. Her breakthrough album Tapestry stayed on the U.S. charts for 6 years, and in 2016, she performed it in its entirety live, with “I Feel the Earth Move”, “You’ve Got A Friend,” and more. Watch a preview

BETTY WHITE: FIRST LADY OF TELEVISION

Ch. 5 – Tuesday, 8/21 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, 8/25 at 1:00 pm; Monday, 8/27 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, 9/1 at 6:00 pm; Sunday, 9/2 at 12:30 pm

Ch. 9 – Saturday, 8/25 at 5:00 pm

Celebrate the beloved star’s 80th anniversary in show business with this warm look at her life and career – officially the longest career in the history of TV. White is also an industry pioneer, as the first woman to produce a national TV show, to star in a sitcom, and to receive an Emmy nomination. Watch a preview





GREAT PERFORMANCES “The Chris Botti Band In Concert”

Ch. 5 – Wednesday, 8/22 at 8:30 pm

Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD “When I Fall In Love,” Botti has become the biggest-selling American instrumental artist, with four #1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy Awards. This program captures one of today’s leading jazz trumpeter’s in peak performance. Watch a preview





REMOTE CONTROL RETIREMENT RICHES WITH ADIEL GOREL

Ch. 5 – Saturday, 8/25 at 11:30 am; Sunday, 9/2 at 6:30 am

Most Americans don’t have a plan for retirement, and many don’t even know where to start. In this program, successful real estate investor Adiel Gorel reveals how to make low-risk, high quality single-family homes for rent investments – without having to become a full-time real estate mogul or harried landlord. Watch a preview





DIONNE WARWICK: THEN CAME YOU (My Music)

Ch. 5 – Saturday, 8/25 at 7:30 pm

Ch. 9 – Thursday, 8/30 at 7:00 pm

This program traces the singer’s musical roots in gospel, singing in church as a teen and with her family’s gospel group, becoming a background singer with her aunt Cissy Houston (mother of Whitney), leading to her discovery by Burt Bacharach. Watch a preview





BENISE: FUEGO! THE SPIRIT OF SPAIN

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 8/26 at 9:30 pm; Saturday 9/1 at 10:30 pm

New Mexico Note: Local Concert Tickets are Available! Join “The Prince of Spanish Guitar” for a romantic and exotic journey of music and dance that celebrates the fire, passion and spirit of Spain. Benise adds his signature twist to classics such as “Granada,” “Malaguena,” “Moonlight Sonata” and more. Watch a preview