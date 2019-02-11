New Digital Translator Signals Go Online in Farmington and Aztec

NEW MEXICO PBS Will Continue To Be Seen Digitally On Channel 5.1

Public Television Station KNME / New Mexico PBS

New Digital Translator Signals Go Online

Wednesday, Feb. 13 – In Aztec & surrounding areas

Wednesday, Feb. 20 – In Farmington & surrounding areas

The following digital translators for KNME / New Mexico PBS will continue to be seen on Channel 5.1, but you must rescan your converter box, if you receive your TV signal over-the-air, via an antenna. Cable, DISH and DirecTV customers will be unaffected.





Translator signal K38DA-D (Ch.38) will be changing to K22NT-D (Ch.22) on February 13, 2019. This Translator Channel change will impact Aztec, and the surrounding communities.

Translator signal K43AI-D (Ch. 43) will be changing to K10CG-D (Ch.10) on February 20, 2019 and will impact Farmington and the surrounding communities.





A translator is a low-power signal booster, which serves a specific area or rural community. KNME’s digital broadcast signal – seen on Channel 5.1 – has operated in this area for many years via the translators on the digital channels. These translators are being converted to the new digital channels due to a Spectrum Repack by the FCC.





If a person receives their TV signal over-the-air, via an antenna, this new digital-only signal can be received if they have a digital receiver or a converter box. This is the same receiver or converter box which was needed for the national June 12, 2009 television conversion to digital broadcasting.





Residents within this area will continue to have three New Mexico PBS channels, which will appear as Channel 5.1, 5.2, and 5.3.





KNME 5.1 Core PBS Programming. Including locally-produced programs, and the children’s daytime schedule.

KNME 5.2 NM PBS Kids – 24/7 Kids Programming

KNME 5.3 FNX First Nations Experience – Native American and World Indigenous programming.