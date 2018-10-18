Native American Heritage Month Programs

Programs Airing: Nov. 4 – 23

Plus New Shows Coming to Ch. 5.3 – FNX – in Nov.

Throughout the year, New Mexico PBS presents local and national programs exploring the lives, traditions, concerns and issues of Native Americans.





This month, NMPBS presents a dynamic line-up broadcast programs commemorating Native American Heritage Month, airing Nov. 4 – 23. Several of these programs focus directly on various Native peoples living in New Mexico or the American Southwest, and all are presented in chronological order below, first on Channels 5.1 and 9.1, followed by FNX – First Nations Experience – on Ch. 5.3.

NATIVE AMERICA “Nature to Nations” (New Series – Episode 2)

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 11/5 at 10:00 pm on KNME-HD 5.1

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 11/4 at 7:00 pm; Monday, 11/12 at 7:00 am and at 1:00 pm

Explore the rise of great American nations. Investigate lost cities in Mexico, a temple in Peru, a potlatch ceremony in the Pacific Northwest and a tapestry of shell beads in upstate New York whose story inspired our own democracy.

ELECTION NIGHT IN NATIVE AMERICA LIVE

Ch. 5.3 FNX – Tuesday, 11/6 at 7:00 pm

Join this special live production on the night of the mid-term elections, featuring a variety of Native experts and issues. Broadcasting from the FNX headquarters, coverage will include New Mexico-resident Antonia Gonzales, anchor of National Native News and frequent correspondent on NMPBS’ NEW MEXICO IN FOCUS.

MAYORS OF SHIPROCK

Ch. 5.1 – Wednesday, 11/7 at 10:00 pm

New Mexico Story – Every Monday in the small community of Shiprock, New Mexico, a group of young Navajo leaders meet to decide how they will help their community. For over seven years, the Northern Dine Youth Committee has worked to give youth opportunities to directly make changes within their community. But while the NDYC works to make changes, many members also consider their own futures, commitments to family and the world outside of the Shiprock. While they love their community, they all must consider their options both on and off the reservation.

OHIYESA: THE SOUL OF AN INDIAN

Ch. 9.1 – Thursday, 11/8 at 10:00 pm; Tuesday, 11/13 at 7:00 am and again at 1:00 pm

This film follows Kate Beane, a young Dakota woman, as she examines the extraordinary life of her celebrated relative, Charles Eastman (Ohiyesa). Biography and journey come together as Kate traces Eastman’s path-from traditional Dakota boyhood, through education at Dartmouth College, and in later roles as physician, author, lecturer and Native American advocate.

INDEPENDENT LENS “Dawnland”

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 11/ 10 at 10:30 pm

See how a group of Native and non-Native leaders in Maine came together to acknowledge and address the abuses suffered by Native children in the hands of the child welfare system, illuminating the ongoing crisis of indigenous child removal.

SURVIVING COLUMBUS

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 11/11 at 7:00 pm

New Mexico Story – KNME-TV’s Peabody Award-winning documentary looks at the European arrival in the Americas and 450 years of European contact from perspective of the Pueblo Peoples. Host Conroy Chino (Acoma Pueblo).

RETURN TO RAINY MOUNTAIN

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 11/12 at 10:30 pm

N. Scott Momaday, recipient of the first Pulitzer Prize for Fiction awarded to a Native American writer, and his daughter, filmmaker Jill Momaday Gray, take viewers on a modern-day road trip loosely based on his Kiowa nation’s ancestral myths and legends, from his bestselling book, “The Way to Rainy Mountain.”

MEDICINE WOMAN

Ch. 5.1 – Tuesday, 11/13 at 10:00 pm

This program interweaves the lives of Native American women healers of today with the story of America’s first Native doctor, Susan La Flesche Picotte (1865-1915). The documentary produced by and about women, features historic and contemporary profiles of female healers, starting with Susan La Flesche Picotte (1865-1915) of the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska.

NATIVE AMERICA “Cities of the Sky” (Episode 3)

Ch. 5.1 – Tuesday, 11/13 at 8:00 pm; Monday, 11/19 at 9:30 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 11/18 at 7:00 pm; Monday, 11/19 at 7:00 am and at 1:00 pm

Discover the cosmological secrets behind America’s ancient cities. Scientists explore some of the world’s largest pyramids and 3D-scan a lost city of monumental mounds on the Mississippi River; native elders reveal ancient powers of the sky.

NATIVE AMERICA “New World Rising” (Episode 4)

Ch. 5.1 – Tuesday, 11/13 at 9:00 pm; Monday, 11/19 at 10:30 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 11/18 at 8:00 pm and Monday, 11/26 at 7:00 am and 1:00 pm

Taped in New Mexico – Discover how resistance, survival and revival are revealed through an empire of horse-mounted Comanche warriors, secret messages encoded in Aztec manuscript and a grass bridge in the Andes that spans mountains and centuries of time.

MANKILLER

Ch. 5.1 – Tuesday, 11/20 at 10:00 pm

Learn about the legacy of Wilma Mankiller, who overcame sexism to emerge as the Cherokee Nation’s first woman Principal Chief. Through archival footage and interviews, MANKILLER examines the life of one of the country’s most important woman leaders.

A THOUSAND VOICES

Ch. 5.1 – Wednesday, 11/21 at 10:00 pm

New Mexico Story – From the proverb, “It takes a thousand voices to tell a single story,” this is a documentary that builds from thousands of voices to present one universal story of New Mexico’s Native American women. Native American women have been purveyors of culture since creation and in spite of Western invasions, remain strong and grounded in traditional values by enduring courage and wisdom. The voices and advisers are from the Navajo Nation, Mescalero Apache Tribe, Jicarilla Apache Tribe, Kiowa Tribe, Pueblo de Cochiti, Ohkay Owingeh, and Pueblos of Acoma, Laguna, Jemez, Santo Domingo, Pojoaque, Santa Clara, Taos, Nambe and San Ildefonso.

NAVAJO MATH CIRCLES

Ch. 9.1 – Thursday, 11/22 at 10:00 pm

This program follows Navajo students in a collaboration with mathematicians. Using a model called “math circles,” the students stay late after school and assemble over the summer at Dine College in Tsaile, Arizona, to study mathematics. The math circles approach emphasizes student-centered learning by putting children in charge of exploring mathematics to their own joy and satisfaction.

SKINDIGENOUS “Hawaii – Keone Nunes”

Ch. 9.1 – Friday, 11/23 at 8:30 pm

If Keone Nunes had never picked up the tools and answered the call to master of kakau, there would likely be no traditional tattooing in Hawaii today.

Airing on Ch. 5.3 – FNX (First Nations Experience) – New Shows Coming in Nov.

UNTAMED GOURMET (Series) – Sunday, 11/4 at 11:30 am

This series explores the connection between food and the land. In a time where food is readily available to us from anywhere in the world, we sometimes forget that everything we eat has a connection to the natural world. Each episode follows a chef in a new area, sourcing and preparing dishes from fresh regional ingredients with the help of a local guide.

ELECTION NIGHT IN NATIVE AMERICA LIVE – Tuesday, 11/6 at 7:00 pm

HIT THE ICE – SEASON 6 (Series) – Tuesday, 11/13 at 9:30 pm

This series sees dreams come true as the best young Aboriginal hockey players from across Canada come together for a 2-week NHL-like training camp. From physical training, on ice drills and different team building activities, the 20 prospects will experience the highs and lows of a professional caliber training camp and will grow not only as a team but also as men. The players are working towards the ultimate test; to showcase their game skills for the scrutinizing eyes of real life junior scouts. Will their performance be enough to grant them an invite to a junior training camp?

THE CHILD OF THE SAHARA – Sunday, 11/18 at 5:30 pm

Following the death of his parents in a car accident, a French teenager is informed that he is actually adopted, and that his biological parents are the Moroccan couple whom he had been led to believe were his aunt and uncle. Forced to choose between going to them or becoming a ward of the French state, he decides to join his real parents at their home on the edge of the Sahara. But isolation, culture shock and a jealous brother soon lead him to question whether he’s made the right choice after all.

REEL INJUN – Thursday, 11/22 at 4:30 pm

In this feature-length documentary, Cree filmmaker Neil Diamond takes an entertaining and insightful look at the portrayal of North American Indigenous people throughout a century of cinema. Featuring hundreds of clips from old classics as well as recent releases, the film traces the evolution of the “Hollywood Indian.” Diamond guides the audience on a journey across America to some of cinema’s most iconic landscapes and conducts candid interviews with celebrities like Clint Eastwood, Robbie Robertson and Jim Jarmusch. The film is a loving look at cinema through the eyes of the people who appeared in its very first flickering images and have survived to tell their stories in their own way.

SHADOW NATION – Friday 11/23 at 6:00 pm

This film follows musician George Lynch (Dokken/Lynch Mob) and a group of renowned rock musicians on a journey of discovery as they travel through Native American reservations across the southwest and Great Plains. Forging new friendships along the way, the musicians document the many injustices done to native peoples, and how those seeds of repression have contributed to the social problems that affect many reservations, where the nation’s highest rates of poverty, crime and alcoholism can be found.

DEFENDERS OF LIFE – Wednesday 11/28 at 5:30 pm

In the hills of Costa Rica, Dona Carmen struggles to pass on her tribe’s traditional ways of life. According to custom, she must soon marry off her only granddaughter, and 70 year-old shaman Don Claudio lays his claim to the girl, who is only 12 and already pregnant. But when the girl befriends the son of a visiting anthropologist it forces a collision between the modern world and the ancient one.