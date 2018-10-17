National Estate Planning Week 2018







It’s been estimated that more than 120 million Americans do not have proper estate plans to protect themselves or their families in the event of sickness, accidents, or untimely death. This circumstance can cause many families unnecessary expense and financial hardship. Proper planning can help avoid these unintended consequences.





Estate planning can be an intimidating topic for some people, but it doesn’t have to be. Nearly everyone has an estate – all the things you own, your car, your home, your life insurance, your personal possessions – that is your estate. Whatever your stage in life, it is a good idea to think about how you wish your estate to be handled.





The basics of estate planning are getting your ducks in a row. Think about what you will be leaving behind, to whom you would want it to be given, and how and when they should receive it. Start getting your thoughts and plans on paper, so you will be better prepared to meet with a lawyer or financial advisor.





In 2008, Congress passed a resolution proclaiming the third week in October as National Estate Planning Awareness Week. New Mexico PBS is recognizing National Estate Planning Week, October 15 – 21, 2018, by providing a FREE personal estate planning booklet. The booklet will allow you to start organizing your financial assets and thinking through your personal goals, getting your ducks in a row!





Request your FREE planning booklet





For more information about estate planning, or to find a professional to help guide you, check out the resources at the American College of Trust and Estate Council.





If you would like to talk to someone about ways you can support New Mexico PBS in your estate planning, call Theresa Spencer at 505-277-1225 or email her at tspencer@newmexicopbs.org