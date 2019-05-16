Memorial Day Programming

National Memorial Day Concert
Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 5/26, 7:00 p.m. (LIVE) / 8:30 p.m. (REPEAT)
Ch. 9.1 – Tuesday, 5/28, 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Join hosts and acclaimed actors Joe Mantegna and Mary McCormack for the 30th anniversary live broadcast of America's national night of remembrance from the U.S. Capitol, featuring Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony Orchestra. The daughter of a Marine, McCormack has been as a guest on the Concert for the past two years.
D-DAY 360
Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 5/26 at 10:00 p.m.
Ch. 9.1 – Tuesday, 5/28, 10:00 p.m.
This program charts the vital statistics behind D-Day. It asks what it took to launch the greatest invasion in history and conveys the enormous scale of the operation through innovative visualization, such as LiDAR scanning of the Normandy beaches which is accurate enough to be used as forensic data by the police. For instance, people may not realize that although there was 80 miles of coastline to aim for, only 5 miles of beach could be landed on, and once on shore the men and machines had to pass through the eye of a needle -- a series of narrow exits whose total width measured 80 yards!
Norman Mineta and His Legacy: An American Story
Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 5/20, 8:00 p.m.
Meet the statesman who served as cabinet secretary for Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush. Imprisoned by the U.S. during World War II for his Japanese ancestry, Mineta rose to become the first Asian-American to serve in a presidential cabinet.