Memorial Day Programming

D-DAY 360

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 5/26 at 10:00 p.m.

Ch. 9.1 – Tuesday, 5/28, 10:00 p.m.

This program charts the vital statistics behind D-Day. It asks what it took to launch the greatest invasion in history and conveys the enormous scale of the operation through innovative visualization, such as LiDAR scanning of the Normandy beaches which is accurate enough to be used as forensic data by the police. For instance, people may not realize that although there was 80 miles of coastline to aim for, only 5 miles of beach could be landed on, and once on shore the men and machines had to pass through the eye of a needle -- a series of narrow exits whose total width measured 80 yards!