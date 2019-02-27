March 2019 Pledge Drive Programming

New & Classic Shows – March 2019 Pledge Drive

March 1 – 24

All NEW Programs & Specials are listed below in chronological order.

BEST OF THE JOY OF PAINTING: SPECIAL EDITION

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 3/2 at 6am; Friday, 3/8 at 10pm; Sunday, 3/10 at 7am

A cult-like figure since his low-budget, unrehearsed and unedited JOY OF PAINTING programs first aired in 1982, the late Bob Ross’ enduring popularity is attributable to more than just his paintings. His serene, nurturing disposition can serve as therapy for the weary, and his respect for nature and wildlife have helped heighten environmental awareness.

GUTBLISS WITH DR. ROBYNNE CHUTKAN

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 3/2 at 7am & Sunday, 3/3 at 2pm

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 3/3 at 10:30pm & Saturday, 3/9 at 5pm

Discover how true health begins in the gut with this groundbreaking guide to digestive wellness. Clearer skin, better mood, more energy and even a decreased risk for diseases like obesity and diabetes are all possible when you achieve a healthy gut.

DEEPAK CHOPRA: THE SPIRITUAL LAWS OF SUCCESS

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 3/2 at 8:30am and 10:30pm; Saturday, 3/9 at 6am; Wednesday, 3/13 at 9pm; Sunday, 3/17 at 9am

Ch. 9.1 – Thursday, 3/7 at 7pm & Saturday, 3/16 at 9:30pm

Chopra offers a life-altering perspective on the attainment of success: When we understand our true nature and learn to live in harmony with natural law, a sense of well-being, good health, fulfilling relationships, and material abundance spring forth.

THE POWER OF RADICAL KINDNESS WITH ANGELA SANTOMERO

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 3/2 at 10:30am; Sunday, 3/3 at 6am; Sunday, 3/17 at 11am

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 3/3 at 5pm; Thursday, 3/7 at 9pm; Thursday, 3/21 at 7pm

Explore how being kind can lead to a more fulfilled, happy, healthy and successful life. The creator of acclaimed children’s series BLUE’S CLUES and DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD reveals the hidden science behind the transformative power of kindness.

RETIRE SAFE & SECURE WITH ED SLOTT 2019

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 3/2 at 2:30pm

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 3/3 at 9pm; Monday, 3/18 at 7pm; Sunday, 3/24 at 9pm

America needs Ed Slott now more than ever! Greedy Wall Street bankers and Congress have just upended 30+ years of the tax code – what does it all mean for you and your family!? And more importantly, how can you protect your hard-earned savings?!

DICK VAN DYKE: A CELEBRATION

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 3/2 at 6pm; Sunday, 3/3 at 3:30pm

Ch. 9.1 – Monday, 3/4 at 7pm

Dick Van Dyke is a beloved entertainment icon from The Dick Van Dyke Show to movies like Mary Poppins, Chitty, Chitty Bang Bang, Bye Bye Birdie and Night at the Museum. This engaging special includes the entire cast of The Dick Van Dyke Show as well as interviews with Tim Conway, Sid Caesar, Pat Boone, Pat Carroll and Tim Allen.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Andrea Bocelli @ 60

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 3/2 at 7:30pm; Friday, 3/8 at 8:30pm

Ch. 9.1 – Monday, 3/4 at 8:30pm; Wednesday, 3/20 at 9:30pm; Saturday, 3/23 at 9pm

Join an international celebration of Andrea Bocelli’s 60th Birthday with guests Josh Groban and Andrea’s son Matteo. World renowned for being equally at home in the worlds of popular music and opera, look at both sides of the tenor’s career with a well-known aria spectacularly staged at Italy’s Arena di Verona.

DENNIS DEYOUNG AND THE MUSIC OF STYX

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 3/2 at 9pm

The ageless lead singer of Styx, making his first solo appearance in Los Angeles, performs some of the band’s biggest and most unforgettable hits in an intimate and electrifying 2014 concert.

VICTORIA ON MASTERPIECE – Season 3 Finale – Final 2 episodes (Back-To-Back)

“A Public Inconvenience”

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 3/3 at 7pm

Ch. 9.1 – Tuesday, 3/5 at 7pm

Albert and Palmerston put their reputations on the line, and Victoria must fight against her better judgment to decide where to place her allegiance.





“The White Elephant”

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 3/3 at 8pm

Ch. 9.1 – Tuesday, 3/5 at 8pm

The world’s eyes are on the Great Exhibitions, and the Royal couple. Does triumph or failure beckon?

JOSH GROBAN – BRIDGES: IN CONCERT FROM MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 3/4 at 8:30pm; Saturday, 3/9 at 7:30pm; Wednesday, 3/20 at 8:30pm

Ch. 9.1 – Wednesday, 3/6 at 8:30pm; Friday, 3/22 at 8:30pm; Saturday, 3/23 at 10:30pm

Join the global superstar with the instantly recognizable voice, along with special guests Idina Menzel (WICKED/GLEE) and Jennifer Nettles (Sugarland) for this critically-acclaimed, sold-out concert.

NAT KING COLE’S GREATEST SONGS (MY MUSIC)

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 3/4 at 7pm; Saturday, 3/9 at 10:30pm; Sunday, 3/10 at 3pm; Wednesday,

3/20 at 7pm

Ch. 9.1 – Wednesday, 3/6 at 7pm; Friday, 3/22 at 7pm; Sunday, 3/24 at 7pm

Celebrate the immortal Nat King Cole with the first-ever special to present full performances of his greatest hits and cherished standards. Rarely seen footage from his groundbreaking 1950s variety show and long-lost promotional films paint a nostalgic portrait of a timeless artist.

HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR. – UNCOVERING AMERICA

Ch. 5.1 – Tuesday, 3/5 at 7pm & Sunday, 3/10 at 1:30pm

Celebrate the life and work of the Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and literary scholar. His award-winning programs on PBS have helped history come alive for tens of millions of people, often telling surprising and unexpected stories of our collective heritage.

CONVERSATION WITH KEN BURNS

Ch. 5.1 – Tuesday, 3/5 at 8:30pm & Sunday, 3/10 at Noon

Ellen Robertson Green sits down with filmmaker Ken Burns for a one-on-one discussion. He goes into fascinating, behind the scenes details of how he chose his career path, his relationship with PBS, his other award winning films, and his documentary “The Dust Bowl.”

LEONARD COHEN – TOWER OF SONG

Ch. 5.1 – Thursday, 3/7 at 9:30pm

Ch. 9.1 – Saturday, 3/9 at 10:30pm

Taped on the first anniversary of his death, this special celebrates the globally recognized icon, poet and songwriter, featuring kd lang, Sting, Elvis Costello, Damien Rice and others, with moving renditions of “Dance Me to the End of Love,” “Hallelujah,” “Suzanne,” “Bird on a Wire” and “Democracy.”

WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW: WORDS BY HAL DAVID

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 3/9 at 6pm & Tuesday, 3/12 at 9:30pm

Ch. 9.1 – Thursday, 3/14 at 9:30pm

Hosted by ardent admirer Bette Midler, enjoy a musical tribute to the man who wrote some of the most enduring songs in American popular music. In partnership with composer Burt Bacharach, the duo dominated the pop-music charts in the 1960s and early ‘70s and crafted dozens of timeless Top 40 hits.

WOODY GUTHRIE ALL STAR TRIBUTE CONCERT — 1970

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 3/9 at 9pm

Woody’s son, Arlo Guthrie, is joined by Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, Country Joe McDonald, Odetta, Richie Havens, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and others in this tribute concert, hosted by Peter Fonda and Will Geer. Filmed in 1970, the producers recently discovered a treasure trove of missing footage that captured the performers in their prime.

MISTER ROGERS: IT’S YOU I LIKE

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 3/10 at 6pm & Saturday, 3/16 at 10:30pm

Join host Michael Keaton to celebrate the pioneering children’s series with Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Kratt, John Lithgow, Yo-Yo Ma and son Nicholas Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Sarah Silverman, Esperanza Spalding, and Caroll Spinney (“Big Bird”).

JOHN DENVER: COUNTRY BOY

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 3/11 at 7pm & Sunday, 3/17 at 9:30pm

Ch. 9.1 – Wednesday, 3/13 at 9pm

Discover the man behind the music in this intimate profile of the legendary popular singer-songwriter. His life and legacy are explored with friends, former wives and managers, family members, and musicians who toured with him for decades.

LES MISERABLES PREVIEW SHOW

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 3/11 at 10:30pm & Sunday, 3/17 at 4:30pm

Ch. 9.1 – Wednesday, 3/13 at 10:30pm; Saturday, 3/16 at 11:30pm; Sunday 3/24 at 8:30pm; Monday 3/25 at 10:30pm

A half-hour preview of the upcoming MASTERPIECE 6-part adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic, premiering Sunday, April 14, starring Dominic West, David Oyelowo, and Lily Collins.

GREAT PERFORMANCES: Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration

Ch. 5.1 – Saturday, 3/16 at 8:30pm

The songs of legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell were celebrated on her 75th birthday –

Nov. 7, 2018, by an all-star line-up, including Graham Nash, Seal, James Taylor, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, Chaka Khan, Diana Krall, Kris Kristofferson, Rufus Wainwright, Los Lobos with La Marisoul, and more performing Mitchell’s songs from throughout her groundbreaking career.

THE BEST OF TRAINS AROUND NORTH AMERICA

Ch. 5.1 – Tuesday, 3/19 at 7pm

**Special New Mexico Train Ticket Announcement!** For more than a quarter of a century, GREAT SCENIC RAILWAY JOURNEYS has captured the world of Tourist Railway Adventures. In this anniversary special, series creator Robert Van Camp has selected his top 10 favorite rail journeys in North America.

PRINCE CHARLES AT 70

Ch. 5.1 – Sunday, 3/24 at 8pm; Wednesday, 3/27 at 10pm

Ch. 9.1 – Tuesday, 3/26 at 7pm

This observational documentary features exclusive access to the Prince of Wales over 12 months, at work and behind the scenes, and at home and abroad, to mark his 70th birthday.