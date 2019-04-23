Lost power Monday evening 4/22, Repeat programs scheduled

Due to heavy snow on Sandia Crest Monday evening, downed transmission lines caused New Mexico PBS to lose power, knocking our broadcast signal off air. Here is repeat broadcast information for the programs affected.





EVA A-7063

Ch. 9.1: Mon. April 29, 8pm

Ch. 91: Thurs. May 2, Noon





Call to Remember

Ch. 5.1: Wed., April 24, 4:30am





Amanpour and Company

Christiane Amanpour speaks with Sri Lankan Minister of Economic Reforms Harsha de Silva about the recent bombings; Jack Harries about protest group Extinction Rebellion; and Bill McKibben about the future of climate change. Alicia Menendez speaks with actress Amber Tamblyn about her new book book “Era of Ignition.”

Ch. 5.1: Tues., April 23, Noon