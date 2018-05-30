June Pledge Programming

NATURE: SEX, LIES AND BUTTERFLIES





Ch. 5.1 - Sunday, 6/3 at 10 am and again at 5:30 pm





Butterflies have been making our planet more interesting and beautiful for more than 50 million years, and today a dazzling array of nearly 20,000 different species inhabit the globe. Follow the lives of these incredible and important insects from egg to caterpillar to chrysalis to the emergence of the mature winged creature, through sophisticated macro-filming as they also follow one of the greatest migrations on Earth. Narrated by actor Paul Giamatti.