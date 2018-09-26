PLEASE JOIN US FOR A SPECIAL FREE COMMUNITY SCREENING!
Thursday October 4, 2018, 7 PM
Bank of America Theatre
National Hispanic Cultural Center
1701 4th Street SW
A Bank of America Thursday Free Film Screening Event
Screening will be followed by an interactive discussion with Special Guest Speaker, Eduardo García, staff attorney at the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center
HUMANITY ON THE MOVE is a collection of films that includes two 30-minute documentaries about human migration and refugees:
LOS COMANDOS, a teenage emergency responder wrestles with whether to leave El Salvador or stay and work amidst rampant gang violence and threats to her friends and family.
TOWARDS THE NORTH, at a tiny refugee shelter in Tapachula, Mexico we meet Nelly and her daughter Joseline, who like millions of others, are fleeing extreme gang violence in Central America.
Humanity on the Move – Free Screening Event
