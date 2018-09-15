Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct 15, 2018) – Programs & National Specials / Series

Year-round, New Mexico PBS presents a cross-section of local, regional and national stories exploring the lives, culture and history of Hispanic Americans.

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15), NM PBS features new and encore episodes listed below, in chronological order, airing thru October 22.





WILLIE VELASQUEZ: YOUR VOICE IS YOUR VOTE

Ch. 5.1 – Wednesday 9/19 at 10:00 pm

Meet the charismatic pioneering activist whose rallying cry of “su voto es su voz” (your vote is your voice) started a grassroots movement that transformed the nation’s political landscape and paved the way for the growing power of the Latino vote.

LATINO AMERICANS

Foreigners In Their Own Land #101

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 9/16 at 7:00 pm

Survey the history and people from 1565-1880, as the first Spanish explorers enter North America, the U.S. expands into territories in the Southwest that had been home to Native Americans and English and Spanish colonies, and as the Mexican-American War strips Mexico of half its territories by 1848.

Empire of Dreams #102

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 9/16 at 8:00 pm; Tuesday, 9/18 at 7:00 am & again at 1:00 pm

War and Peace #103

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 9/23 at 7:00 pm

The New Latinos #104

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 9/23 at 8:00 pm; Tuesday, 9/25 at 7:00 am & again at 1:00 pm

Pride and Prejudice #105

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 9/30 at 7:00 pm and Tuesday, 10/2 at 12:00 pm

Peril and Promise #106

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 9/30 at 8:00 pm and Tuesday, 10/2 at 7:00 am & again at 1:00 pm

CONEXIONES: A MEXICAN CUBAN CONNECTION

Ch. 9.1 – Monday, 9/17 at 7:00 pm

This documentary chronicles the 2016 tour of Cuba by Mexican American roots group Los Cenzontles. Conexiones captures a unique glimpse into Cuban cultural life during an historic time of openness between the United States and Cuba.

THE HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS

Ch. 5.1 – Friday, 9/28 at 10:00 pm

Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos. The program includes performances and appearances by celebrated Hispanic artists.

TED WILLIAMS: AMERICAN MASTERS

Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 9/30 at 9:00 pm

Discover the many sides of baseball great Ted Williams, including his complex relationships with his family, press and fans and his feelings about his Mexican-American background. Features Bob Costas, Wade Boggs, Roger Angell and Joey Votto.

GOOD WORK: MASTERS OF THE BUILDING ARTS

Ch. 5.1 – Thursday, 10/4 at 7:00 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Monday, 10/29 at 7:00 am and again at 1:00 pm

This film profiles artisans from across America working in the building trades. They include Mexican American terra cotta workers restoring a Chicago skyscraper; a stone mason and stained glass craftsman preserving and maintaining Washington National Cathedral; and a Hispanic adobe builder in New Mexico.

AMERICAN MASTERS “Pedro E. Guerrero: A Photographer’s Journey”

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 10/8, 10:00 pm

Discover the life and work of Mexican-American photographer Pedro E. Guerrero, who collaborated with Frank Lloyd Wright and sculptors Alexander Calder and Louise Nevelson. A co-presentation of VOCES and AMERICAN MASTERS.

A PLACE TO STAND

Ch. 5.1 – Thursday, 10/11 at 7:00 pm; Tuesday, 10/16 at 10:00 pm

Ch. 9.1 – Wednesday, 10/24 at 7:00 am and again at 1:00 pm; Thursday, 10/25 at 10:00 pm; Sunday, 10/28 at 8:00 am

This is the amazing true story of how New Mexico resident Jimmy Santiago Baca – a man with seemingly no future – became a celebrated poet, novelist and screenwriter. Based on the memoir of the same name, the documentary takes viewers into Jimmy’s past and present, to uncover how the power of the written word lifted him from the violence and pain that had defined his early life.

CRAFT IN AMERICA “Borders”

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 10/15 at 9:00 pm

Explore the relationships and influences Mexican and American craft artists have on each other and on our cultures. The program features traditional weaving and the creation of paper jewelry.

CRAFT IN AMERICA “Neighbors”

Ch. 5.1 – Monday, 10/22 at 9:00 pm

Travel to and from the U.S. and Mexico to explore the people, history, traditions and crafts, noting how aesthetics cross from one country to another and back again in an organic and ongoing cultural exchange.