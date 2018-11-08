Join the Movement – #GivingTuesday is Coming November 27

Following Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this year’s #GivingTuesday will take place on November 27th and will kick off the giving season by inspiring people to collaborate and give back.

New Mexico PBS joined the #GivingTuesday movement in 2016, and this year we hope to have our biggest year yet! Every contribution we receive will help us continue to bring you the high-quality commercial free programing that you rely on for news and entertainment. #GivingTuesday is a chance to show your support to your community by making a contribution to keep New Mexico PBS on the air.

Founded in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y – a community and cultural center in New York City − #GivingTuesday inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. Over $300 million was raised online to benefit a tremendously broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness. “We are incredibly inspired by the way the #GivingTuesday community has embraced this concept for a worldwide movement,” said Henry Timms, founder of #GivingTuesday and Executive Director of 92Y. “As we prepare for November 27, we’re energized and encouraged by the community’s generosity. The levels of creativity, effort and the quality of the new ideas people have contributed and shared are phenomenal.”