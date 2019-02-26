Keshet Center for the Arts and New Mexico PBS Present a Free Preview Screening of

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Keshet Center for the Arts4121 Cutler Ave NE, AlbuquerqueCelebrate Fred Rogers’ birthday and bring a sweater to donate for the Mr. Rogers Sweater Drive to benefit the APS Clothing Bank.Event is Free, but RSVP Required

In Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Academy Awardwinning filmmaker Morgan Neville (Twenty Feet from Stardom) looks back on the legacy of Fred Rogers, focusing on his radically kind ideas. While the nation changed around him, Fred Rogers stood firm in his beliefs about the importance of protecting childhood.