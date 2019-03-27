New Mexico PBS and Albuquerque Bernalillo County Government Commission Present a FREE Preview Screening of

Charm City

Sunday April 14 – 2:30- 4:30 PM Hiland Theater 4820 Central Ave SE

A reception and resource fair will precede the screening with APD, ABC Community Schools Partnership, and the Behavioral Health Initiative.





Town Hall Discussion with Albuquerque City Councilor, Pat Davis and Bernalillo County Commissioner, Maggie Hart Stebbins Topics include: trauma informed care, new police practices and new interventions Albuquerque.





Filmed during three years of unparalleled violence in Baltimore, Charm City delivers a powerfully candid portrait of those on the frontlines. With grit, fury, and compassion, a group of police, citizens, community leaders, and government officials grapple with the consequences of violence and try to reclaim their city’s future.

Admission is free, but RSVP is required. RSVP





