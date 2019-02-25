NEW MEXICO PBS PRESENTS FREE INDIE LENS POP-UP SCREENINGS OF THE PROVIDERS





Set against the backdrop of the physician shortage and opioid epidemic in rural America, The Providers follows three healthcare providers in northern New Mexico at clinics that offer care to all who walk through the doors, regardless of ability to pay. With personal struggles that at times reflect those of their patients, the journeys of the providers unfold as they work to reach Americans who would otherwise be left without healthcare.









ALL SCREENINGS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Sunday, March 3 6pm

The Institute of American Indian Arts

Auditorium in the Library and Technology Bldg.

83 Avan Nu Po Road

Santa Fe 87508

Doors open at 5:30.

A panel discussion follows the screening.





Saturday March 16 6pm

Presented by El Centro Family Health

Nick Salazar Center for the Arts Theatre

Northern New Mexico University

921 N. Paseo de Oñate

Española 87532

Doors open at 5pm.

Reception preceding the screening.

Panel discussion moderated by NM Broadcast Journlaist Megan Kamerick follows the screening with Filmmakers Anna Moot-Levin and Laura Green and El Centro Family Health providers: Leslie Hayes, MD, Espanola; Matt Probst, PA-C & Medical Director, Las Vegas NM; Chris Ruge, FNP, Las Vegas, NM.





Saturday April 6 7pm

Dixon Library & Community Center

217A Hwy 75

Dixon 87527

Doors open at 6:30pm

Panel discussion following the screening with El Centro providers Laura McCutcheon, Physician Assistant El Centro Family Health, Peñasco Clinic / Amanda Goertz, MD El Centro Family Health, Embudo Clinic on the topic of access to healthcare in rural communities.