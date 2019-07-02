Free Film Screening – ¡Las Sandinistas!



July 25, 2019

7 p.m.

National Hispanic Cultural Center – Bank of America Theater





¡Las Sandinistas! documents a watershed moment in history, when a group of Nicaraguan women shattered barriers to lead rebel troops in battle and reshape their country with landmark social reforms during the 1979 Sandinista Revolution and the ensuing U.S.-backed Contra War, only to face renewed marginalization by their male peers once the wars ended. The film centers on the personal stories of Dora María Téllez, the young medical student who became a key Sandinista general, and four of her revolutionary allies. Now, amid staggering levels of gender violence in Nicaragua, these same women brave the streets once again to lead popular movements for equality and democracy. Presented in partnership with New Mexico PBS as part of the Bank of America Free Thursday Film Series. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Jenny Murray.





2018; Jenny Murray; English and Spanish with English subtitles; 60 minutes; not rated.





Free ticketed event; tickets available one hour before show





