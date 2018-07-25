Former Student Volunteer Liam Goss Found His Passion at NMPBS

Liam Goss, a former student volunteer, found his passion for filmmaking while at New Mexico PBS. In the video below he chronicles his experience finding his calling.

I have always had a passion for story telling, but was never too good with words, so I found that exploring narratives through media such as photo and video allowed me to share what I wanted in a way I found enjoyable. This led perfectly to a chance to work doing what I love. Working at KNME was an wonderful and inspiring experience for me. I was able to do what I had a passion for, which was filmmaking, in a professional environment with many experienced professionals.

– Liam Goss