DAWNLAND Screening – October 18, 2018

Families United For Education’s Anti Racism Group and New Mexico PBS present a Free Indie Lens PopUp Screening and Community Conversation

Thu, October 18, 2018

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM MDT

Albuquerque Center For Peace and Justice

202 Harvard Drive Southeast

Albuquerque, NM 87106

Dawnland tells the story of the first government-sanctioned truth and reconciliation commission in the U.S., investigating the devastating impact of Maine’s child welfare practices on Native American communities. With intimate access to this groundbreaking process, the film reveals the untold narrative of Indigenous child removal in the United States.





Screening will be followed by community discussion. Refreshments will be provided.







Event is free, but RSVP is recommended.