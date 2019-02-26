CPB to Present Thought Leader Award to Congressman Ben Ray Luján

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 26, 2019) — The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) will present U.S. Representative Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico with its distinguished “Strengthening Civil Society” Thought Leader Award at the America’s Public Television Stations (APTS) Public Media Summit today in Washington, D.C.





CPB’s Thought Leader Award recognizes and honors American leaders who affirm the essential services that public media provides to citizens in areas of education, journalism and the arts.





“Congressman Luján has been a steadfast supporter of public broadcasting and finds great value in the content and services provided by stations in New Mexico and across the country,” said Patricia Harrison, president and CEO of CPB. “He understands the power of public media to elevate authentic voices, inform on issues of local interest and national importance, and connect people in ways that uplift communities. We are honored to present him with this award.”





During his decade in Congress, Congressman Luján has been a strong advocate for strengthening rural Americans’ access to healthcare, improving educational opportunities for workplace success, and expanding telecommunications services throughout the country. In his service on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, he has become a leader in combatting the opioid epidemic, ensuring communities have the resources to increase access to prevention, treatment and recovery services. Congressman Luján has long supported STEM mentorship and training programs and public media’s American Graduate initiative, which profiles local career pathways and resources to prepare young people for college and career success.





“I am honored to receive this award from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which has served as a bedrock for knowledge and learning in American households for decades,” said Luján. “Because of the CPB, families have access to quality programming and content, no matter their household income or where they live. Public broadcasting is a national treasure, and I will continue to advocate for Congress to robustly support CPB’s mission.”





Previous winners of the Thought Leader Award include Senators Richard Lugar and Susan Collins, Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard, author and veteran Wes Moore, actress Anna Deavere Smith, and Governor and Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge.





