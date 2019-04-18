Charm City Screening at the Hiland Theater

Highland Culinary Arts Students



On Sunday April 14 New Mexico PBS partnered with Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis and Bernalillo County Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins on an Indie Lens PopUp screening event at the Hiland Theater on Route 66.A Reception and Resource Fair preceded the screening. A dozen service providers set up booths and talked with the community members who came for the show.Councilor Davis introduced me to Khadijah Asili Bottom director of Vizions Sankofa created in 2014, to assist African American youth and young adults overcome socio-economic situations beyond their control. They also have an immigrant and refugee program to support the African refugee population to develop community and advocate for an inclusive mutual relationship between the refugee and immigrant population, along with their host community.Ane Edenfield Sweet from Wings for Life hosted a table. They not only host homework diner in local community schools, but the organization also helps families of incarcerated loved ones. They also work to reintegrate inmates into their communities. Highland High School provided tasty cookies and pastries for the event and a teacher from the school addressed the audience at the beginning of the screening.We screened an excerpt of the 90 minute documentaryand let the audience know that they could view the whole film on New Mexico PBS on Aril 27 at 10 PM.Filmed during three years of unparalleled violence in Baltimore,delivers a powerfully candid portrait of those on the frontlines. With grit, fury, and compassion, a group of police, citizens, community leaders, and government officials grapple with the consequences of violence and try to reclaim their city’s future.











Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins and City Councilor Pat Davis have been working together to address issues in Albuquerque similar to the ones in Charm City, and were eager to collaborate with us on a screening event that would help inform the community of the city and county partnerships, along with trauma informed care, new police practices and new interventions in Albuquerque. They hosted a town hall after the film where local agencies provided information about their services to the community.





Speakers included:

Adolfo Mendez, Chief of Policy and Planning at the Office of the Second Judicial District Attorney’s office

Johnny Yara, Acting-Commander of the APD Southeast Area Command

Katrina Hotrum-Lopez, Director of the Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Initiative

Carol Pierce Director of City of Albuquerque Family and Community Services

Danette Townsend Executive Director ABC Community School Partnership





The audience was quite diverse in age, ethnic background and role in the community. Many were staff of local nonprofit service providers and hosted booths at the resource fair. Quite a few were leaders in the neighborhoods and communities.





Pat Davis told us that pulling together as a community is the only way to solve some of our problems. We cannot arrest our way out of the violence and addiction that happens in our community. As an example, a local nonprofit group had picked up more than 80 used needles in an Albuquerque neighborhood.





Many thanks to National Dance Institute of New Mexico for providing the historic Hiland Theater space for our event and to Myers Godwin for their assistance.