Science Café: Cannabis, Pesticides & Public Health

DON’T MISS THE NEW MEXICO PBS SEPTEMBER SCIENCE CAFÉ

on

CANNABIS, PESTICIDES & PUBLIC HEALTH

Saturday, September 28, 2019

10:00am-12Noon

UNM Continuing Education

1634 University Blvd NE, Room C

RSVP





The legal cannabis industry across the country is booming and a tremendous amount of money rides on healthy crops. But, unlike others in the agricultural industry, there is not a clear understanding of what is safe for workers and consumers regarding exposure to pesticides and fungicides. According to a 2013 study in the Journal of Toxicology, up to 69.5 percent of pesticides on a cannabis bud can transfer into a smoker’s lungs. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that regulates pesticides used on other crops, has not approved any pesticides for use on cannabis because the plant remains illegal at the federal level. Without proper testing and regulations from state and federal agencies, the public’s health is at risk.





Come to the September New Mexico PBS Science Cafe and view a clip of a PBS program and then join in a discussion with Leslie McAhren, MPH, MFA, DrPH candidate. She will discuss the exposure and health effects of pesticides in the cultivation of cannabis.





Admission to the café is free, but a reservation is required. RSVP





Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.





