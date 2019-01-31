Black History Month on New Mexico PBS

New Programs Premiere FEB. 2 – FEB. 27

New Mexico PBS broadcasts programming created by and about African Americans year-round, engaging viewers in an exploration of American history. Additionally, in February, New Mexico PBS presents specials and documentaries commemorating the contributions of African Americans.





All Programs Below are Listed in Chronological Order & Air on Ch. 5.1 & Ch. 9.1:

INDEPENDENT LENS “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities”

This program is a documentary and interactive project that explores the pivotal role historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have played in American history, culture, and national identity. Today, over 50% of all African American professionals are graduates of HBCUs.

AFRICA’S GREAT CIVILIZATIONS – 6 part series – 2 episodes each night

Origins #101

Journey with Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to Kenya, Egypt and beyond as he discovers the origins of man, the formation of early human societies and the creation of significant cultural and scientific achievements on the African continent.

The Cross and the Crescent #102

The Atlantic Age/Commerce and the Clash of Civilizations #103

Cities #104

The Atlantic Age/Commerce and the Clash of Civilizations #105

Commerce and the Clash of Civilizations #106

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Celebrating Black Americana

Honoring Black History Month: Highlights include an 1821 U.S. citizenship certificate for George Barker, a free man of color; an African-American beauty book written by Madam C.J. Walker, the first American female millionaire; and a trip with host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Leila Dunbar to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.

MAYA ANGELOU: AMERICAN MASTERS

Journey through the prolific life of the I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings author and activist who inspired generations with lyrical modern African-American thought.

FROM THE STREETS TO THE STAGE: THE JOURNEY OF FREDRICK DAVIS

Follow ballet dancer Frederick Davis’ personal journey, which began with a broken family and homelessness. His exposure to dance at 11 changed his life – he found inspiration and support from Ballet Tennessee, his church family and a caring community.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS “Freedom Tales”

Host Henry Louis Gates, Jr. delves deep into the roots of two African American guests, actor S. Epatha Merkerson and athlete and television personality Michael Strahan. Both discover unexpected stories that challenge assumptions about black history.

JOHN LEWIS – GET IN THE WAY

Follow the journey of civil rights hero, congressman and human rights champion, who at the Selma March came face-to-face with club-wielding troopers, and exemplified non-violence. Now 76, he is considered the conscience of Congress.

LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER “Pipeline”

Meet Nya, an inner-city teacher desperate to save her son, in Dominique Morisseau’s new play. When her son gets in trouble at school, Nya must confront his rage and her choices, and try to reach him before he gets pulled away forever.

BREAKING BIG “Danai Gurira”

See how Tony Award-nominated writer Gurira made the leap from storyteller to Hollywood superstar. The Zimbabwe native yearned to bring African faces and voices to Broadway through her plays, but ended up starring in the mega-hit BLACK PANTHER.

INDEPENDENT LENS “Black Memorabilia”

From the South to Brooklyn to China, meet the people who reproduce, consume and reclaim black memorabilia, racially-charged objects often wrapped in the protective embrace of antiquity and historical preservation.

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL: THE HOWARD THURMAN STORY

Born the grandson of slaves in segregated Daytona, Florida, theologian Howard Thurman, a poet and “mystic” who used religious expression to help ignite sweeping social change, went on to become one of the great spiritual and religious pioneers of the 20th century

INDEPENDENT LENS “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

Hale County, Alabama. Composed of intimate and unencumbered moments in the lives of people in the community, this film offers a richly detailed glimpse at life in America’s Black Belt. Nominated for a 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

BREAKING BIG “Lee Daniels”

Trace Lee Daniels’ path from his West Philly roots to the red-hot center of Hollywood. Learn how he conquered both the independent and mainstream sides of Hollywood, directing and producing critical darlings, such as “The Butler” and “Empire.”

SAMMY DAVIS, JR.: AMERICAN MASTERS

Explore the entertainer’s vast talent and journey for identity through the shifting tides of civil rights and racial progress during 20th-century America. Features Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, and clips from his TV, film and concert performances.

DEEP CITY: THE BIRTH OF THE MIAMI SOUND

Learn how two musical geniuses created the first Black-owned record label in Florida. Explore the early days of 1960s soul music in Miami, the pioneers of that era, and their lasting contributions to the broader American musical landscape.

AMERICA REFRAMED “Struggle & Hope”

Among the wealth of untold stories in American history is the rise and slow disappearance of all-black towns that sprung up in Oklahoma following the end of the Civil War, and the stories of the last-remaining residents of these towns.

WITH INFINITE HOPE: MLK AND THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT

Look back at the life, leadership, and legacy of The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., from his hiring at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church and leadership of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, through his death on April 4th, 1968 in Memphis.

CHARLEY PRIDE: AMERICAN MASTERS

Explore the complicated history of the American South and its music through the life of country star Charley Pride. Raised in segregated Mississippi, his journey shows the ways that artistic expression can triumph over prejudice and injustice.

ROADS TO MEMPHIS: AMERICAN EXPERIENCE

The wildly disparate, yet fatefully entwined stories of an assassin James Earl Ray, and his target,

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., against the backdrop of the seething and turbulent forces in American society, that led these two men to their violent and tragic collision in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968. Based on the book Hellhound on His Trail by New Mexico-resident Hampton Sides

REDEEMING UNCLE TOM: THE JOSIAH HENSON STORY

The story of Josiah Henson (voiced by actor Danny Glover), the real-life inspiration for “Uncle Tom” in Harriet Beecher Stowe’s classic 1852 novel, which has been recognized as one of the sparks that ignited the Civil War.

AMERICA REFRAMED “Late Blossom Blues”

Born in Mississippi, Leo “Bud” Welch’s recording and touring career begins at the age of 81. With the support of his dedicated manager, Gulf War veteran, Vencie Varnado, Leo’s Blues career takes him to festivals across the South and all the way to Austria.

INDEPENDENT LENS “Winnie”

Explore the life of Winnie Mandela and her struggle to bring down apartheid, with intimate insights from those closest to her and testimony from the enemies who sought to extinguish her radical capacity to shake up the order of things.