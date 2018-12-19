Happy Holidays!

A CREATE Marathon: Joy to the World

Celebrate The Many Holidays with Create’s Lifestyle Experts

Saturday 12/22 & Sunday 12/23





The cast of AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN shares their tips and tricks for planning a stress-free gathering — including their 5 favorite recipes. NIGELLA LAWSON retreats to the idyllic countryside for a cozy Christmas filled with festive flavors. A CHEF’S LIFE explores Vivian Howard’s favorite Christmas Southern-style recipes and Ben’s Chanukah traditions. P. ALLEN SMITH enlists a flower expert for some seasonal decorating ideas. Also enjoy, HEALTHY HERITAGE KITCHEN – KWANZAA EDITION, HEIRLOOM MEALS CHRISTMAS, HOW TO COOK WELL WITH RORY O’CONNELL, and CIAO ITALIA — FESTIVAL OF THE SEVEN FISHES/LA FESTA DEI SETTE PESCI.





A CHEF’S LIFE HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Saturday, 12/22 at 5:30am & 5:30pm; Sunday, 12/23 at 11:30am

In this hour-long special, join Vivian Howard as she serves up the best of her Southern cooking heritage and the Chanukah traditions of her husband Ben. From humble Hoppin’ John to elegant red velvet cake, sample a charming and delicious holiday celebration.





NIGELLA: AT MY TABLE – “Nigella’s Christmas Table”

Saturday, 12/22 at 6:30am & 6:30pm; Sunday, 12/23 at 12:30pm

In an hour-long special, Nigella decamps to the countryside for her coziest Christmas yet. Against a backdrop of crackling log fires and sparkling lights, Nigella shares her tips for relaxed entertaining, bringing some new and festive flavors to familiar and traditional fare.





CIAO ITALIA — FESTIVAL OF THE SEVEN FISHES/LA FESTA DEI SETTE PESCI

Saturday, 12/22 at 7:30am & 7:30pm; Sunday, 12/23 at 1:30pm

Mayor of Boston, the late (and great) Thomas M. Menino and Mary Ann celebrate their Italian-American heritage by preparing a Christmas Eve banquet called “The Feast of the Seven Fishes.” Starting with Baccala, then Skillet Fried Shrimp, then tuna, smelts, swordfish, calamari and clams, the tradition continues, and so do their appetites!





P. ALLEN SMITH’S GARDEN HOME “Deck The Halls”

Saturday, 12/22 at 8:00am & 8:00pm; Sunday, 12/23 at 2:00pm

Tis the season to be jolly as Christmas comes to the farm and P. Allen Smith gets some decorating help from flower expert J. Schwanke.





HEIRLOOM MEALS CHRISTMAS

Saturday, 12/22 at 8:30am & 8:30pm; Sunday, 12/23 at 2:30pm

In this hour-long special hosted by culinary artist and public-radio personality Carole Murko, delve into America’s rich and diverse culinary history, as she honors tried-and-true recipes and dining traditions. Murko seeks to “savor yesterday’s traditions today.” She contrasts the Mexican-American tradition of making tamales on Christmas Eve with the old-world Austrian-American custom of preparing a Christmas goose. Other unique recipes include a sweet potato cake, holiday-themed lollipops and a closely guarded family eggnog.





HEALTHY HERITAGE KITCHEN – KWANZAA EDITION

Saturday, 12/22 at 9:30am & 9:30pm; Sunday, 12/23 at 3:30pm

Wilbert Jones, a Chicago-based chef and food product developer, introduces some simple substitutions viewers can use to lighten up their holiday culinary celebrations. In addition, see ingredients he uses in his recipes for Spoon Bread, Seafood Stew and Pecan Coconut pie that present alternative ways to cut cholesterol, sodium, and fat.





AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN SPECIAL: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Saturday, 12/22 at 4:00pm; Sunday, 12/23 at 10:00am, 6:30pm & 10:00pm

Monday, 12/24 at 6:30pm & 10:00pm

The cast is home for the holidays, and they’re sharing their tips and tricks for planning a stress-free gathering, while also revealing 5 favorite recipes, including new twists on classic holiday fare such as turkey en cocotte and beef tenderloin with smoky potatoes and persillade relish. Their porchetta recipe offers a flavor-packed alternative to traditional holiday roasts, and they’ll present elegant desserts such as millionaire’s shortbread and gateau Breton.





HOW TO COOK WELL WITH RORY O’CONNELL

Saturday, 12/22 at 5:00pm; Sunday, 12/23 at 11:00am, 4:30pm & 7:30pm

Award-winning Rory O’Connell is probably Ireland’s most experienced cookery teacher – teaching people how to cook for more than 30 years. In this holiday program, learn about Rugelach, White Christmas Cake, Galette de rois, Plum pudding, and Mrs. Hanrahan’s sauce.