Taming new Mexico Program Offer

Peering through the lens of the federal court system, its judges and institutions, Taming New Mexico canvasses centuries of New Mexico History.  The film documents how New Mexico transitioned from the Spanish-Mexican rule of law to today’s American legal system, chronicling the pivotal cases, significant issues, and powerful personalities that shaped and transformed our state’s legal and cultural landscape. Narrated by former ABC News White House Correspondent Sam Donaldson.


Producer: New Mexico PBS


Production Funding: 
U.S. District Court of New Mexico Bench & Bar Fund

Dixon, Scholl, Carrillo P.A.

Will Ferguson & Associates

Holt, Mynatt, Martinez P.C.

Modrall, Sperling, Roehl, Harris & Sisk, P.A.

Rodey, Dickason, Sloan, Akin & Robb, P.A.


Presenting Station/Group: New Mexico PBS


Broadcast History: Previous Local Broadcast on New Mexico PBS


1_Taming New Mexico_NM PBS_Commerce_Of_The_Prairies05


Commerce of the Prairies 05, Historic New Mexico 
Photo: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Robert McCubbin
2_Taming-New-Mexico_NM-PBS_Palace-of-the-Governors_Santa-Fe_POG-sketch.jpg


Palace of the Governors, Sketch, Santa Fe, NM 
Photo: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Robert McCubbin
3_Taming New Mexico_NM PBS_Santa Fe U.S. Courthouse 1885


U.S. Courthouse, Santa Fe, NM 1885
Photo: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Robert McCubbin
4_Taming New Mexico_NM PBS_Lincoln County Courthouse c. 1880


Lincoln County Courthouse, NM c. 1880
Photo: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Robert McCubbin
Billy The Kid as a Cow-Boy
Photo: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Robert McCubbin
6_Taming New Mexico_NM PBS_Court of Private Land Claims


Court of Private Land Claims, Photo, NM
Photo: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Robert McCubbin
U.S. Courthouse, Las Cruces, NM


U.S. Courthouse, Las Cruces, NM
Photo: C. Hanchey, Flickr
Pete V. Domenici U.S. Courthouse, Albuquerque, NM


Pete V. Domenici U.S. Courthouse, Albuquerque, NM
Photo: AllenS, Wikipedia.com
Taming New Mexico Title


Taming New Mexico Title - 1920 x 1080
Taming New Mexico logo - small


SMALL_Taming New Mexico Title – JPEG - 500 x 281
