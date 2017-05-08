Taming new Mexico Program Offer

Program Offer:





Peering through the lens of the federal court system, its judges and institutions, Taming New Mexico canvasses centuries of New Mexico History. The film documents how New Mexico transitioned from the Spanish-Mexican rule of law to today’s American legal system, chronicling the pivotal cases, significant issues, and powerful personalities that shaped and transformed our state’s legal and cultural landscape. Narrated by former ABC News White House Correspondent Sam Donaldson.





