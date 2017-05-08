Taming new Mexico Program Offer

Program Offer:
Program Title/NOLA: Taming New Mexico/TGNM
# of Episodes: 1/60
Length: 56:46
Series Description:
Peering through the lens of the federal court system, its judges and institutions, Taming New Mexico canvasses centuries of New Mexico History. The film documents how New Mexico transitioned from the Spanish-Mexican rule of law to today’s American legal system, chronicling the pivotal cases, significant issues, and powerful personalities that shaped and transformed our state’s legal and cultural landscape. Narrated by former ABC News White House Correspondent Sam Donaldson.
Screen the entire program here:
Feed Date/Schedule:
Wednesday, June 7
1400 – 1500 ET
HD05
Rights: 3 years unlimited
Production Format:
HD Base
Closed Captioned
Stereo
Producer: New Mexico PBS
Nature of Producing Organization: Station
Production Funding:
U.S. District Court of New Mexico Bench & Bar Fund
Dixon, Scholl, Carrillo P.A.
Will Ferguson & Associates
Holt, Mynatt, Martinez P.C.
Modrall, Sperling, Roehl, Harris & Sisk, P.A.
Rodey, Dickason, Sloan, Akin & Robb, P.A.
Presenting Station/Group: New Mexico PBS
Broadcast History: Previous Local Broadcast on New Mexico PBS
Content Alerts:
See mypbs.org for a complete list of content alerts.
Rating: TV-PG
Tag Language: N/A
Promotional Contact:
Michael Privett, New Mexico PBS (505) 277-1230
Address:
1130 University Blvd. NE
Mailstop: MSC 12-7110
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Local Underwriting Cleared: Yes
Underwriting Language: None
Cost/Conditions: Free upon notification of intent to carry
Press Materials:
Photos are for editorial use only in conjunction with the direct publicity or promotion of this program, for a period of three years from the program's original program offer date, unless otherwise noted. No other rights are granted. All rights reserved. -- All images are .jpgs unless indicated.
Commerce of the Prairies 05, Historic New Mexico
Photo: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Robert McCubbin
View / download here
Palace of the Governors, Sketch, Santa Fe, NM
Photo: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Robert McCubbin
View / download here
U.S. Courthouse, Santa Fe, NM 1885
Photo: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Robert McCubbin
View / download here
Lincoln County Courthouse, NM c. 1880
Photo: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Robert McCubbin
View / download here
Billy The Kid as a Cow-Boy
Photo: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Robert McCubbin
View / download here
Court of Private Land Claims, Photo, NM
Photo: Palace of the Governors Photo Archives, Robert McCubbin
View / download here
Logos: