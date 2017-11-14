Secrets of Spanish Florida

Watch a team of archaeologists, scientists and historians as they reveal the history of America’s Spanish colonists who settled in Florida in 1565, long before Jamestown or Plymouth were founded!
The 60-minute preview will be followed by a discussion with an expert from the film - Dr. Kathleen Deagan – Distinguished Research Curator of Archaeology and Adjunct Professor of Anthropology and History at the University of Florida’s Florida Museum of Natural History and Dr. Amiee Villarreal – Director of Comparative Mexican American Studies at Our Lady of the Lake University. A scholar/activist and media producer, Dr. Villarreal teaches course in Anthropology, Mexican American and Latin American Studies. Gene Grant, host of New Mexico in Focus will moderate the discussion.