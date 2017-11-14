Secrets of Spanish Florida

Watch a team of archaeologists, scientists and historians as they reveal the history of America’s Spanish colonists who settled in Florida in 1565, long before Jamestown or Plymouth were founded!

The 60-minute preview will be followed by a discussion with an expert from the film - Dr. Kathleen Deagan – Distinguished Research Curator of Archaeology and Adjunct Professor of Anthropology and History at the University of Florida’s Florida Museum of Natural History and Dr. Amiee Villarreal – Director of Comparative Mexican American Studies at Our Lady of the Lake University.  A scholar/activist and media producer, Dr. Villarreal teaches course in Anthropology, Mexican American and Latin American Studies. Gene Grant, host of New Mexico in Focus will moderate the discussion.

Thursday, December 7 at 7pm (reception starts at 6pm)
The Hibben Center Auditorium at the Maxwell Museum of Anthropology
500 University Blvd NE



Free parking is available on the SW corner of Central and University Blvd.
Catering by Atrios Catering

