September Science Café:
THE FARTHEST - VOYAGER IN SPACE
Saturday, September 30th
10:00am -12 noon
KNME Studio
1130 University Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM
Four decades ago, NASA’s Voyager mission embarked on an ambitious endeavor to tap the planets’ orbital momentum to slingshot from Jupiter to Neptune using a once-in-176 year planetary alignment. Passing through interstellar space, the twin spacecraft have sent back unprecedented images and data from all four outer planets and many of their moons. Today, the Voyagers continue to inspire and forge new frontiers of discovery while revolutionizing our understanding of our solar system and beyond.
Come to the September New Mexico PBS Science Café, watch a segment of The Farthest—Voyager in Space and join a discussion with Christopher Orwoll, Executive Director of New Mexico Museum of Space History. Orwoll will discuss NASA’s Voyager mission that has made history time and again as the farthest-flung object humans have ever created.
Admission to the café is free, but a reservation is required. RSVP to Rose Poston at 505-277-2396 or rposton@newmexicopbs.org. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
New Mexico PBS Science Cafes are presented with support from Sandia National Lab/Lockheed Martin.