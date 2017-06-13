New Mexico PBS invites you to a special sneak preview of:
RARE - CREATURES OF THE PHOTO ARK
Saturday, July 8, 2017
10:00am -12 noon
ABQ BioPark
Aquarium Theater - 2601 Central NW
National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore has been on an eleven year mission to photograph at-risk and rare animal species in the wild, in zoos, and in nature preserves around the globe. His efforts to protect our planet’s animals before they disappear have been documented in RARE: CREATURES OF THE PHOTO ARK.
Watch a highlight of the three-part series and join in a panel discussion with project managers supporting on-the-ground conservation efforts here in New Mexico and across the world.
Panelists include:
Matt Eschenbrenner - Slender Snouted Crocodiles in Cote d'Ivoire, Africa
Sara Hamilton - Coral propagation
Dylan Frentzel - Wildlife camera traps in the Sandia mountains
Diane Longenecker - Socorro Doves in Mexico
Kim Ward – Rio Grande Silvery Minnow
Admission to the café is free, but a reservation is required. RSVP to Rose Poston at 505-277-2396 or rposton@newmexicopbs.org. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.