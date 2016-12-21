Pueblo Bonito: A Special Re-broadcast

NM PBS will re-air our award winning episode of ¡COLORES! about one of New Mexico’s great architectural and cultural treasures, Pueblo Bonito. The show also features musician Regina Carter, the making of a mandala by Buddhist monks from India, and Grammy-winning musician Daniel Ho. The piece will air on New Mexico in Focus on Friday December 30th at 7pm and then on ¡COLORES! on Saturday January 7th at 4pm. The show is also available for viewing online through PBS Video here, as well as on our website (see below).



