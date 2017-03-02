Pledge Specials

Train Special 2017

Experience some of the best trains of North America, from historic steam train and streamliners, to elegant dinner trains including the most luxurious rail liner in the country. There is a special feature on trains of the Southwest, including the Grand Canyon Railroad in AZ, the Rio Grande in Southern CO, and The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad in New Mexico. You’ll also meet the men and women that help keep our railroad history alive and on the rails. Look for our New Mexico Pledge Ticket Offer during this broadcast.



Thus. 3/9 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1



Watch the preview here