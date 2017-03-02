Pledge Specials

See program premieres and PBS favorites during our March Pledge Drive, including Hamilton's America, NATURE: Super Hummingbirds, and the season finales of MASTERPIECE: Victoria and Mercy Street.
On Channel 5.1 and Channel 9.1 Starting March 3rd
GREAT PERFORMANCES: Hamilton's America
Follow the creation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's pop culture Broadway phenomenon, Hamilton, and the history behind it. Interviews with Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, Nas, Questlove, Stephen Sondheim and more.
Fri. 3/3 at 9pm on Ch. 5.1
Sun. 3/12 at 9pm on Ch. 5.1
Tues. 3/14 at 7pm on Ch. 9.1
Watch the preview here
The Energy Weight Loss Solution with Neal Barnard, MD
Discover the secrets for boosting energy and losing weight from one of the nation's leading health advocates. Harness the power of specific foods that give youthful energy and vibrant life into our 60s, 70s and 80s - and even beyond.
Sat. 3/4 at 8:30am on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Age-proof with Jean Chatzky and Michael Roizen, MD
Live to 100 without breaking a hip - or your bank account! This new program, featuring bestselling authors Dr. Michael Roizen and Jean Chatzky, will give you a practical roadmap toward your very best possible health as you age - physical, mental, and financial!
Sat. 3/4 at 2pm on Ch. 5.1
Sun. 3/19 at 10:30am on Ch. 5.1
Rock Rewind (My Music): 1967-1969
Take a time-tripping visit to the psychedelic era with host Tommy James -- Featuring rare vintage TV appearances by the decade's most popular artists including Sonny & Cher, The 5th Dimension, Dusty Springfield, The Supremes and more.
Sat. 3/4 at 8pm on Ch. 5.1
Tues. 3/7 at 8:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Thus. 3/20 at 8:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Tom Jones: A Soundstage Special Event
Don't miss the iconic singer and special guest Grammy winner Alison Krauss. Jones performs signature songs "Delilah," "It's Not Unusual," "Green, Green Grass of Home," "Kiss" and "Thunderball," as well as new material from his recent albums.
Sat. 3/4 at 9:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Mon. 3/6 at 9:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Sat. 3/18 at 11pm on Ch. 5.1
Mon. 3/20 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Rick Steves' Europe: Great German Cities
Travel expert Rick Steves explores five of Germany's most important cities: Hamburg, Dresden, Leipzig, Frankfurt and Nurnberg. From Baroque palaces to rowdy beer halls, these cities are wonderful places to explore the country's fascinating culture.
Sun. 3/5 at 5am on Ch. 5.1
Sun. 3/5 at 5pm on Ch. 9.1
Thus. 3/16 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Mon. 3/24 at 7pm on Ch. 9.1
Watch a clip here
Ed Slott's Retirement Road Map 2017
Greedy Wall Street Banks and Uncle Sam are out to grab your hard earned retirement savings. Ed Slott, America's IRA Expert, shows you how to steer clear of the bumps and potholes in your retirement.
Sun. 3/5 at 7am on Ch. 5.1
Fri. 3/10 at 8:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Sat. 3/11 at 10am on Ch. 5.1
Tues. 3/21 at 7pm on Ch. 9.1
Fri. 3/24 at 8:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
You Are The Universe With Deepak Chopra, Md
Each of us is a co-creator of reality extending to the vastest reaches of time and space. This seemingly impossible proposition follows from the current state of science, where outside the public eye, some key mysteries cannot be solved, even though they are the very issues that define reality itself.
Sun. 3/5 at 8:30am on Ch. 5.1
Wed. 3/15 at 8:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Sun. 3/19 at 5pm on Ch. 9.1
Watch the preview here
Dr. David Perlmutter's Whole Life Plan
More than a million people around the world have improved their health thanks to Dr. Perlmutter's bestselling books, Grain Brain and Brain Maker. Now he brings these two forces together and puts his ideas into practice in the real world, to show that living your best life is about much more than what you put in your mouth.
Sun. 3/5 at 10:30am on Ch. 5.1
Tues. 3/21 at 9pm on Ch. 9.1
Thus. 3/23 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Mercy Street: “House of Bondage” – Season 2 Finale
After Antietam, the Greens suffer a setback and Pinkerton's inquiry heats up. Foster and Samuel visit Foster's family plantation, where they intervene in a difficult labor. The hospital staff unites to oust their chief. Mary's condition worsens.
Sun. 3/5 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Tues. 3/7 at 7pm on Ch. 9.1
Watch the preview here
MASTERPIECE: Victoria “Young England” – Season 1 Finale
Follow Victoria's (Jenna Coleman) dramatic story, from the time she becomes queen in 1837 at age 18 through her relationship with Lord Melbourne (Rufus Sewell), her first prime minister, and her courtship and marriage to Prince Albert (Tom Hughes). This program is immediately followed by a VICTORIA AFTER PARTY.
Sun. 3/5 at 8pm on Ch. 5.1
Tues. 3/7 at 8pm on Ch. 9.1
Watch the preview here
Daniel O'donnell: Back Home Again
Join the quintessential Irish crooner, singing partner Mary Duff and special guest Derek Ryan for a concert, filmed in Dublin, featuring traditional Irish tunes, inspirational ballads and timeless standards, along with O'Donnell's signature hits.
Sun. 3/5 at 9:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Sat. 3/11 at 6pm on Ch. 5.1
Fri. 3/17 at 7pm on Ch. 9.1
Watch the preview here
Roy Orbison: Black & White Night – 30th Anniversary Special
Newly edited & remastered -- Celebrate the 30th anniversary of this iconic concert with an all-star cast including Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne, T Bone Burnett, Elvis Costello, k.d. lang, Bonnie Raitt, J. D. Souther, Tom Waits and Jennifer Warnes.
Tues. 3/7 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Thus. 3/9 at 7pm on Ch. 9.1
Mon. 3/13 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Sat. 3/18 at 9:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Meditation For All Of Us
Expert Stephan Bodian shows how to use meditation to reap the benefits of greater happiness, mental clarity and vitality.
Tues. 3/7 at 10pm on Ch. 5.1
Sat. 3/11 at 3pm on Ch. 5.1
Mon. 3/13 at 10pm on Ch. 5.1
Wed. 3/15 at 10pm on Ch. 9.1
Mon. 3/20 at 10pm on Ch. 5.1
Sun. 3/26 at 4pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
NATURE “Super Hummingbirds”
With high speed camerawork and breakthrough new science, enter the fast-paced world of hummingbirds as never before. For the first time, we see them mate, lay eggs, fight, and raise families in intimate detail. Featuring Albuquerque’s Dr. Christopher Witt & his UNM team.
Wed. 3/8 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Sat. 3/11 at 7pm on Ch. 9.1
Sun. 3/12 at 9am on Ch. 5.1
Sun. 3/12 at 6pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Train Special 2017
Experience some of the best trains of North America, from historic steam train and streamliners, to elegant dinner trains including the most luxurious rail liner in the country. There is a special feature on trains of the Southwest, including the Grand Canyon Railroad in AZ, the Rio Grande in Southern CO, and The Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad in New Mexico. You’ll also meet the men and women that help keep our railroad history alive and on the rails. Look for our New Mexico Pledge Ticket Offer during this broadcast.
Thus. 3/9 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Travis Tritt: A Man And His Guitar
Join the country music hit-maker with the soulful voice and exceptional guitar prowess along with special guests Marty Stuart and James Otto. This new concert was taped and recorded in an intimate setting at Tennessee's historic Franklin Theater.
Sat. 3/11 at 9:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
AMERICAN MASTERS: Patsy Cline
Celebrate the life and legacy of the groundbreaking "Crazy" singer who defined modern country music. Narrated by Rosanne Cash, the film features interviews with LeAnn Rimes, Kacey Musgraves, Reba McEntire, Beverly D'Angelo, Wanda Jackson and others.
Mon. 3/13 at 8:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Wed. 3/15 at 8:30pm on Ch. 9.1
Tues. 3/21 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
NATURE: The Story of Cats - Asia to Africa
Discover how the first cats arose in the forests of Asia, how they spread across the continent and later came to conquer Africa. See how cats evolved with an in-depth look at lions, servals, caracals, cheetahs, tigers, fishing and sand cats.
Wed. 3/15 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Sat. 3/18 at 7pm on Ch. 9.1
Sun. 3/19 at 9am on Ch. 5.1
Sun. 3/19 at 6pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Ken Burns: America's Storyteller
Join Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep, George Lucas, Wynton Marsalis, Yo-Yo Ma, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Sam Waterston, Doris Kearns Goodwin and more for a tribute to the acclaimed filmmaker and an exclusive look at the upcoming production THE VIETNAM WAR
Thus. 3/16 at 9pm on Ch. 5.1
Sat. 3/18 at 12pm on Ch. 5.1
Sat. 3/18 at 5pm on Ch. 9.1
Watch the preview here
Celtic Woman: Destiny
Enjoy more musical enchantment from Ireland's famed singing group, filmed in Dublin's spectacular 200-year-old Round Room at the Mansion House. Hear new material along with fresh arrangements of their most spellbinding songs.
Fri. 3/17 at 8:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Younger Skin From Within With Dr. Trevor Cates
The condition of our skin is a direct reflection of what's going on inside us. This easy-to-follow, 2-week program is different than any traditional treatment. It gets to the heart of the issues manifesting themselves as skin conditions, so they can be eliminated forever. Your skin will begin to clear, you will feel better on the inside, and look more vibrant on the outside.
Sat. 3/18 at 7:30am on Ch. 5.1
Learn more here
28 Day Metabolism Makeover With Amy Myers, Md
Just about every aspect of your metabolism depends on thyroid function. Healing and supporting your thyroid is one of the most important ways you can connect to your body-and one of the best ways to achieve optimal health. Thousands of Dr. Amy Myers' patients have achieved it on her plan. Dr. Myers was once diagnosed with autoimmune thyroid dysfunction, and has the unique perspective of a patient as well as a physician.
Sat. 3/18 at 9am on Ch. 5.1
Learn more here
Fernando Varela: Coming Home
Join the world-class tenor and special guests Jackie Evancho, William Joseph, Stephen Moccio and Caroline Campbell for a magical evening showcasing musical favorites including "Nessun Dorma," "All By Myself, " "Three Times a Lady" and more.
Sun. 3/19 at 7:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Learn more here
Friar Alessandro: The Voice Of Assisi
Travel to the magnificent hilltop Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Italy for heavenly music from the friar with the big tenor voice. This program features sacred standards as well as songs that reflect the friar's message of hope, peace and brotherly love.
Sun. 3/19 at 11pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
AMERICAN MASTERS: Maya Angelou - And Still I Rise
Journey through the prolific life of the “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” author and activist who inspired generations with lyrical modern African-American thought. Features new interviews with Oprah Winfrey, Common, the Clintons, and others.
Sun. 3/26 at 9:30am on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here