Moveable Feast – Taos and Santa Fe

NMPBS is kicking off the 5th Season of MOVEABLE FEAST WITH FINE COOKING, with two New Mexico episodes:
Taos on Saturday November 4 at 3:30pm on 5.1
Santa Fe on November 11 at 3:30pm on 5.1
Watch MOVEABLE FEAST WITH FINE COOKING every Saturday at 3:30pm on 5.1
Taos, New Mexico
Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Settled at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Santa Fe, New Mexico, is home to a culinary scene of mixed influences and Southwestern flavors and ingredients. In this episode of MOVEABLE FEAST WITH FINE COOKING, host Curtis Stone is joined by chef Martin Rios, co-owner of the award-winning Restaurant Martin in Santa Fe, and chef Leslie Chavez, who shares her strong background in catering and pastry in New Mexico. Together, they visit The Rooted Leaf and Celestial Bee, a farm that produces exquisite bee honey and fresh, highly cared-for produce. They also visit a local chile farmer to see how Chimayo chili, a local heritage pepper, is dried and ground. At a colorful hacienda in Santa Fe, chef Rios makes rosemary-roasted turnips and chef Chavez makes a sopapilla with the locally-sourced honey.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3:30pm on Ch.5.1