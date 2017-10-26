Moveable Feast – Taos and Santa Fe

Taos on Saturday November 4 at 3:30pm on 5.1
Santa Fe on November 11 at 3:30pm on 5.1

Taos, New Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3:30pm on Ch. 5.1

Settled at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Santa Fe, New Mexico, is home to a culinary scene of mixed influences and Southwestern flavors and ingredients. In this episode of MOVEABLE FEAST WITH FINE COOKING, host Curtis Stone is joined by chef Martin Rios, co-owner of the award-winning Restaurant Martin in Santa Fe, and chef Leslie Chavez, who shares her strong background in catering and pastry in New Mexico. Together, they visit The Rooted Leaf and Celestial Bee, a farm that produces exquisite bee honey and fresh, highly cared-for produce. They also visit a local chile farmer to see how Chimayo chili, a local heritage pepper, is dried and ground. At a colorful hacienda in Santa Fe, chef Rios makes rosemary-roasted turnips and chef Chavez makes a sopapilla with the locally-sourced honey.
Santa Fe, New Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 3:30pm on Ch.5.1

Experience the rich history of the mountainous Taos region of New Mexico as MOVEABLE FEAST WITH FINE COOKING gets a taste of its incredible ingredients. Host Curtis Stone meets Christopher Lujan, who grows ancient heirloom blue corn in the high elevation mountains of the Taos Pueblo and learns about its significance to indigenous cultures. Curtis finds more fresh produce at Matt Romero Farms, where they grow everything from oats to heirloom varietal chiles. He brings all these ingredients together with the help of chef Andrew Horton, who believes in simple dishes and rustic cooking, and chef Chris Maher, who owns Cooking Studio Taos, where the feast is held. The chefs elevate New Mexican cuisine by preparing a meal of beautiful blue corn cakes followed by local lamb tacos andgreen chile stew.

