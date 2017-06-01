New Mexico PBS proudly presents a screening of two compelling Native American documentaries, THE MAYORS OF SHIPROCK and METAL ROAD, on Friday, June 23 from 7-9 PM at the historic KiMo Theater.
The free screening will be immediately followed by a discussion with the films’ producers and directors, along with some of the subjects seen in the films.
Leaern more here
