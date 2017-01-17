Science Café: Wind Energy in the U.S.

In the U.S. today, wind power has grown to account for about five percent of all electricity generation. Wind plants now operating in 40 states and several states are producing over 20% of their electricity from wind. Further, a $300 million installation off the coast of Block Island, Rhode Island, takes this renewable energy technology out to sea and has become the first commercial offshore wind farm in the United States.



Come to the January New Mexico PBS Science Café, watch a segment of PBS NewsHour and join a discussion with Josh Paquette, Principal Member of the Technical Staff in the Wind Energy Technologies at Sandia National Laboratories. Paquette will discuss trends in wind energy along with Sandia’s development of innovative turbine blades they hope will expand land-based and offshore wind farms in the United States and the world.







New Mexico PBS Science Cafes are presented with support from Sandia National Lab/Lockheed Martin.