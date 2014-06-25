THE SANDIAS

Just east of Albuquerque, the Sandia Mountains rise majestically out of the land. There is perhaps no other American place so dominated by a natural icon. Endlessly beautiful, awe inspiring, ever changing and timeless, the Sandias leave an indelible mark.

Albuquerque_'s Icon copy

