Just east of Albuquerque, the Sandia Mountains rise majestically out of the land. There is perhaps no other American place so dominated by a natural icon. Endlessly beautiful, awe inspiring, ever changing and timeless, the Sandias leave an indelible mark.
4 thoughts on “THE SANDIAS”
Awesome documentary of our beloved Sandia’s!!!
Glad you enjoyed it, Sarah!
My DVR did not record as set, when is this airing again?
Hi Kim,
The show will be airing again tonight (Monday October 3rd) at 10:00 pm on KNMD-HD 9.1 WORLD.