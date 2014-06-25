Photographed in stunning high definition video, this one hour documentary captures the dazzling mass ascensions, fabulous special shape balloons, fantastic “glowdeos,” dynamic competitions, and the characters that make the Fiesta come alive. On the Fiesta field, in balloons, and in the chase crews, Balloon Fiesta shows the Fiesta up close and personal.
2 thoughts on “BALLOON FIESTA”
Would like this to be seen by Detroit viewers
Hi Anna,
Thanks for your interest in The Sandias. The program is a local production of KNME PBS in Albuquerque, but you might be able to get the show aired in your area by contacting your local PBS station there in Detroit and request that they add it to their schedule. If they decide to air the show they can then contact our Program Manager, Denise Mills, to work out the logistics.