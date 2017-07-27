The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick
THE VIETNAM WAR tells the epic story as it has never before been told on film. The film features testimony from nearly 100 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides.
New Mexico PBS presents a free preview screening of THE VIETNAM WAR, August 30th at the Lensic Performing Arts Center. The 60-minute preview will be followed by a discussion with the supervising editor and Santa Fe resident Paul Barnes. Gene Grant, host of NEW MEXICO IN FOCUS will moderate the discussion.