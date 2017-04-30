Untold American music history featuring Jack White, Elton John, Alabama Shakes and more premieres May 16th on 5.1
In the late 1920s, record companies sent talent scouts across the United States, searching for new artists and sounds. They traveled to remote regions with a recording machine, auditioned thousands of everyday Americans, and issued their music on phonograph records. It was the first time America heard itself, and the artists they discovered transformed American music forever. AMERICAN EPIC, a new three-part documentary, tells the extraordinary story of this trailblazing era when modern music was born.