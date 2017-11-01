Stock Giving

As the year winds down, you may be considering what and how to give charitably before December 31st. Have you considered a gift of appreciated stock? Donating stock to New Mexico PBS can be good for you and even better for our community.



For starters, a gift of appreciated stock can generate attractive tax savings. By donating stock that you’ve owned for more than one year, you become eligible to claim an immediate charitable deduction, which could help reduce your taxable income and ultimately what you owe.



If you decide instead to sell this same stock, you would be taxed on the gain, even if you ultimately decide to donate the proceeds. Giving stock directly to New Mexico PBS can help keep your long-term gains in the community.



We know that many of our donors would like to give more to support our mission but are concerned about their cash flow. By donating appreciated stock, you can hold on to your cash and make a bigger impact than you otherwise thought possible.



Get a jump on your year-end by contacting your broker today. Or, get more information by contacting:



NMPBS Development Director Theresa Spencer

(505) 277-1225

tspencer@nmpbs.org.