Screening at the NHCC

Thursday November 16 at 7pm
National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC)
1701 4th Street, SW
Free ticketed event - tickets available one hour before show
Produced by New Mexico PBS, NEW MEXICO AND THE VIETNAM WAR: PORTRAIT OF A GENERATION is a series of short documentaries that focus on New Mexico’s diverse Vietnam War veterans, families, and refugees whose lives were changed by Vietnam War. These first person accounts range from duty, honor, courage, sacrifice, loss and understanding. These are dramatic stories of honor, loss, and renewal. Please stay after the screening for a discussion with executive producer Michael Kamins, and Tom Baca, a veteran whose story is captured on film.
