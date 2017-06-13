RARE - Creatures of the Photo Ark

Free series preview and panel discussion



National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore has been on an eleven year mission to photograph at-risk and rare animal species in the wild, in zoos, and in nature preserves around the globe. His efforts to protect our planet’s animals before they disappear have been documented in RARE: CREATURES OF THE PHOTO ARK and includes animals photographed at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. On Saturday July 8th, watch a highlight of the three-part series and join in a panel discussion with project managers supporting on-the-ground conservation efforts here in New Mexico and across the world.

