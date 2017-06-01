Pledge Specials

Joe Bonamassa - Live at Carnegie Hall (an acoustic evening)

On this very special all-acoustic concert, world-renowned platinum-selling Blues-rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Joe Bonamassa is joined by an all-star ensemble of world-class musicians, including the acclaimed Chinese cellist and erhuist Tina Guo, whose repertoire stretches from classical to heavy metal; and Hossam Ramzy, the Egyptian percussionist and composer, who has performed on dozens of film soundtracks and records, and was the percussionist on Jimmy Page and Robert Plant's No Quarter: Unledded Tour



Sat. 6/10 at 10pm on Ch. 5.1



