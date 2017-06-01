Pledge Specials

See program premieres and PBS favorites during our June Pledge Drive, including Sgt. Pepper's Musical Revolution, Weddings of Downton Abbey, and American Epic Sessions.
On Channel 5.1 and Channel 9.1 Starting June 3rd
Sgt. Pepper's Musical Revolution
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, the groundbreaking album that ranks #1 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. This special features material never before accessible outside of Abbey Road Studios.
Sat. 6/3 at 8pm on Ch. 5.1
Sun. 6/4 at 11:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Thus. 6/8 at 8:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Journey in Concert: Houston 1981
Celebrate one of rock's most enduring bands at the height of their popularity in this 1981 concert featuring some of their greatest hits, including "Don't Stop Believin'," "Any Way You Want It," "Lights," "Wheel in the Sky" and more.
Sat. 6/3 at 9:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Conversation with Bill Moyers
Join the award-winning journalist, political commentator and author as he reflects on his life and storied career, from his days as White House Press Secretary for President Johnson, to network news reporter to host of numerous programs for PBS.
Sun. 6/4 at 7pm on Ch. 9.1
Wed. 6/7 at 8:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Sun. 6/11 at 11:30am on Ch. 5.1
Weddings of Downton Abbey
Join Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley) for a bridal bouquet of favorite “I Do” moments from the series. This program features new interviews with Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge, the creative team who brought these romantic relationships to life.
Sun. 6/4 at 8pm on Ch. 5.1
Tues. 6/6 at 7pm on Ch. 9.1
Sun. 6/11 at 1pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Paul Simon: The Concert in Hyde Park
Join the legendary musician on a trip through his extensive songbook in this 2012 concert recorded in London's Hyde Park. Performances range from "The Sound of Silence" and "The Boxer" to "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" and "Late in the Evening."
Mon. 6/5 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Sat. 6/10 at 11:30pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
American Epic - Sessions
Jack White and T Bone Burnett lead an epic recording session using the only working 1920s recording device in existence. The artists have 3 minutes and 1 chance. Featured: Alabama Shakes, Elton John, Los Lobos, Nas, Taj Mahal, Beck, Bettye LaVette, Rhiannon Giddens, Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Jack White, Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, Ana Gabriel, The Avett Brothers, Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton, Lost Bayou Ramblers, and more.
Tues. 6/6 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Learn more here
JFK: The Lost Inaugural Gala - Premiere Broadcast
Enjoy performances from Frank Sinatra, Ethel Merman, Harry Belafonte, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Gene Kelly and more in this presidential gala event taped in 1961, but never broadcast on television. A blizzard knocked out most of the electricity in Washington, although a few generators powered the minimal lights and cameras necessary to tape this historic production, now remastered and restored.
Thus. 6/8 at 7pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Johnny Mathis "Wonderful Wonderful" (My Music Presents)
Public TV celebrates 60+1 years of the legendary Johnny Mathis in this MY MUSIC Presents special presentation. All Johnny's favorites "Chances Are, " "Twelfth of Never, " "Wonderful, Wonderful," It's Not For Me To Say," "Too Much, Too Little Too Late" and more are all performed live.
Sat. 6/10 at 8pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here
Joe Bonamassa - Live at Carnegie Hall (an acoustic evening)
On this very special all-acoustic concert, world-renowned platinum-selling Blues-rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Joe Bonamassa is joined by an all-star ensemble of world-class musicians, including the acclaimed Chinese cellist and erhuist Tina Guo, whose repertoire stretches from classical to heavy metal; and Hossam Ramzy, the Egyptian percussionist and composer, who has performed on dozens of film soundtracks and records, and was the percussionist on Jimmy Page and Robert Plant's No Quarter: Unledded Tour
Sat. 6/10 at 10pm on Ch. 5.1
Watch the preview here