Almost everything we know today about the beautiful giant ringed planet comes from Cassini, the NASA mission that launched in 1997 and arrived at Saturn in 2004. Since then, the spacecraft has been beaming home remarkable images and scientific data, revealing countless wonders about the planet, its breathtaking rings, and 62 moons—including some that could be hospitable to life.



Come to the October New Mexico PBS Science Café, watch a segment of NOVA Death Dive to Saturn and join a discussion with Leonard Duda, Ph.D., retired Sandia National Laboratories in Albuquerque after 37 years as a principal member of technical staff. Dr. Duda will review some of the results from the Cassini mission showing images of Saturn’s diverse moons and the fascinating rings. Results from the Grand Finale orbits will also be shown and discussed.



Admission to the café is free, but a reservation is required. RSVP to Rose Poston at 505-277-2396 or rposton@newmexicopbs.org. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.





