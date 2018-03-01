New Shows – March Pledge Drive

All NEW Programs & Specials are listed below in chronological order, March 3-25.
SURVIVAL GUIDE FOR PAIN-FREE LIVING WITH PEGGY CAPPY
Ch. 5.1 - Saturday, 3/3 at 6:00 am & 3:00 pm; Wednesday, 3/14 at 10:00 pm
Ch. 9.1 – Monday, 3/12 at 10:00 pm; Saturday, 3/24 at 11:00 pm
Learn how easy-to-do stretches and other yoga moves can help relieve pain. Peggy Cappy joins yoga and neuromuscular therapist Lee Albert to offer effective strategies for alleviating symptoms and moving towards a pain-free life.
THE BRAIN BODY MIND CONNECTION WITH DR. RUDY TANZI & DR.DEEPAK CHOPRA
Ch. 5.1 - Saturday, 3/3 at 10:30 am; Thursday, 3/8 at 7:00 pm; Monday, 3/12 at 9:30 pm; Monday, 3/19 at 8:30 pm
Ch. 9.1 – Saturday, 3/10 at 5:00 pm
Discover what you can do now to keep your brain healthy, increase energy, sleep better, help prevent dementia and more. Two pre-eminent leaders in brain-mind-body medicine answer pressing questions about brain health.
FOOD: WHAT THE HECK DO I EAT? WITH MARK HYMAN, MD
Ch. 5.1 - Saturday, 3/3 at 12:00 pm; Saturday, 3/24 at 10:30 am
Ch. 9.1 – Friday, 3/16 at 9:00 pm
Eating real food doesn't have to be complicated. In this special, Dr. Hyman looks at every food group and explains what we've gotten wrong, revealing which foods nurture our health and which pose a threat -- with myth-busting insights, easy-to-understand science, and delicious, wholesome recipes.
THE BEE GEES ONE FOR ALL TOUR - LIVE IN AUSTRALIA 1989
Ch. 5.1 - Saturday, 3/3 at 8:00 pm; Wednesday, 3/7 at 8:30 pm
Broadcast Premiere - Enjoy the tight harmonies of Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb as they perform their greatest hits, as well as some rarely heard selections, in this fully restored, newly-mixed and mastered concert, recorded in Melbourne.
THE ROLLING STONES: STICKY FINGERS AT THE FONDA THEATRE
Ch. 5.1 - Saturday, 3/3, 10:00 pm; Tuesday, 3/13 at 7:00 pm
Broadcast Premiere - Celebrate the legendary band with the only live performance of their entire “Sticky Fingers” album. Filmed at the historic Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, the concert includes some of the band's greatest hits including "Brown Sugar" and "Wild Horses."
RETIRE SAFE & SECURE WITH ED SLOTT
Ch. 5.1 - Sunday, 3/4 at 5:00 am; Friday, 3/9 at 9:00 pm; Sunday, 3/11 at 8:00 am; Sunday, 3/18 at 5:30 pm; Sunday 3/25 at 7:00 am
Ch. 9.1 – Saturday, 3/10 at 10:00 pm; Thursday, 3/15 at 8:30 pm
Greedy Wall Street bankers and Congress have just upended 30+ years of the tax code - what does it all mean for you and your family? And more importantly, how can you protect your hard-earned savings?!
BETTER BRAIN SOLUTION WITH STEVEN MASLEY, MD
Ch. 5.1 - Sunday, 3/4 at 7:00 am; Sunday, 3/18 at 7:30 am
Ch. 9.1 – Saturday, 3/10 at 8:00 pm
We’re facing two urgent epidemics -- escalating rates of disabling memory loss and rapidly increasing rates of diabetes and pre-diabetes. Both conditions are largely preventable.
Dr. Masley offers a program that can reverse insulin resistance, enhance cognitive performance, and stop cognitive decline before it is too late.
IRELAND'S WILD COAST – Part 1
Ch. 5.1 - Sunday, 3/4 at 9:00 am; Saturday, 3/17 at 8:00 pm
Emmy award-winning wildlife cameraman Colin Stafford-Johnson takes viewers on a personal odyssey along Ireland's spectacular, rugged Atlantic coast, beginning with Skellig Rocks (a location familiar to STAR WARS fans) - stormbound ocean pinnacles off the southwestern corner where early Christian monks built a monastery on the summit, almost 1500 years ago.
IRELAND'S WILD COAST – Part 2
Ch. 5.1 - Sunday, 3/4 at 10:30 am; Saturday, 3/17 at 9:30 pm
The odyssey continues as Stafford-Johnson completes his journey along Ireland's Atlantic rim, with Golden Eagles, Whooper Swans, the fabulously elusive Pine Marten and great ocean wanderers - Basking Sharks - the second biggest fish on the planet.
PASQUALE ESPOSITO CELEBRATES ITALIAN PIAZZA
Ch. 5.1 - Sunday, 3/4 at 12:00 pm; Sunday, 3/11 at 9:00 pm; Monday, 3/19 at 10:00 pm
Esposito's Italian tenor takes a unique journey of culture, art, and tradition, where he reveals the many secrets of Italian piazzas and performs in his hometown, at Naples' Piazza del Plebiscito.
RICK STEVES SPECIAL “European Easter”
Ch. 5.1 - Sunday, 3/4 at 1:30 pm; Saturday, 3/17 at 10:30 am; Sunday, 3/18 at 3:31 pm
Taking you on a spring journey through Spain, Slovenia, Italy and Greece, this program celebrates this 2, 000-year-old story in a variety of cultures, exploring a rich and fascinating mix of traditions.
LITTLE WOMEN: A TIMELESS STORY
Ch. 5.1 - Sunday, 3/4 at 9:00 pm; Saturday, 3/10 at 6:00 pm
Ch. 9.1 – Tuesday, 3/6 at 9:00 pm
MASTERPIECE executive producer Rebecca Eaton hosts a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming series. Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, the series features an all-star cast including Emily Watson, Michael Gambon and Angela Lansbury.
THE NEW YORK CANTORS
Ch. 5.1 - Sunday, 3/4 at 10:00 pm; Sunday, 3/11 at 12:00 pm; Thursday, 3/22 at 7:00 pm
Broadcast Premiere - Enjoy beautiful sacred and secular songs from three rising stars on the world's Jewish music scene. Backed by a 33-piece orchestra and male choir, the cantors perform at Amsterdam's revered 17th-century Portuguese synagogue.
MISTER ROGERS: IT'S YOU I LIKE
Ch. 5.1 - Tuesday, 3/6 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, 3/17 at 2:00 pm; Sunday, 3/25 at 10:30 am
Ch. 9.1 - Friday, 3/9 at 7:00 pm
Join host actor Michael Keaton to celebrate MISTER ROGERS' NEIGHBORHOOD, the pioneering, award-winning children's series that premiered nationally 50 years ago. Celebrities, cast members and Joanne Rogers reveal their favorite memories from the series.
DOO WOP GENERATIONS (MY MUSIC)
Ch. 5.1 - Tuesday, 3/6, at 8:30 pm; Saturday, 3/10 at 7:00 pm; Sunday, 3/11 at 1:30 pm; Wednesday, 3/21 at 8:30 pm
Broadcast Premiere - Celebrate the new generation of Doo Wop performers as the original legends reunite to pass the torch. Performers include Kenny Vance & the Planotones, The Duprees, The Whiptones, Charlie Thomas' Drifters, The Modern Gentlemen and more.
NATURE “Naledi: One Little Elephant”
Ch. 5.1 - Wednesday, 3/7 at 7:00 pm; Sunday, 3/11 at 5:30 pm
Born inside a sanctuary in the wilderness of Botswana, Naledi the baby elephant loses her mother and faces the world alone. It is now up to a devoted team of caretakers and researchers to urge Naledi to survive, and help find her place in the herd.
EASY YOGA FOR DIABETES WITH PEGGY CAPPY
Ch. 5.1 - Saturday, 3/10 at 5:00 am
Learn how yoga and the right diet can improve health and have a positive impact on life with diabetes. Includes interviews with doctors and first-person accounts.
10 DAY BELLY SLIMDOWN WITH DR. KELLYANN
Ch. 5.1 - Saturday, 3/10 at 6:00 am; Saturday, 3/10 at 1:00 pm; Saturday, 3/24 at 9:00 am
With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Kellyann shares her powerful, proven plan for blasting belly fat quickly and safely, and healing your gut, with the added bonus that you look and feel younger, happier and lighter than you thought possible.
HAYLIE POMROY METABOLISM REVOLUTION!
Ch. 5.1 - Saturday, 3/10 at 8:00 am
Follow real people from around the country for over 6 months and watch them transform their lives -- A school teacher from Indiana, a stay-at- home Mom from Oregon, an educational professional from Los Angeles, a former NFL football player from New Orleans, and more.
BRAIN SECRETS WITH DR. MICHAEL MERZENICH
Ch. 5.1 - Saturday, 3/10 at 10:00 am; Sunday, 3/11 at 5:00 am; Thursday, 3/22 at 8:30 pm
Join host Maria Shriver to discover how to improve and maintain cognitive fitness and deal with aging. Dr. Merzenich, a neuroscience pioneer, reveals new information about the brain and shows how to rejuvenate and reshape our brains.
QUEEN ROCK THE WORLD
Ch. 5.1 - Saturday, 3/10 at 9:30 pm
Broadcast Premiere - Rock on, as the British band plays their greatest hits in a never-before-seen film of their 1977 tour, featuring songs from their “News of the World” album, including "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions."
JIMMY BUFFETT: BURIED TREASURE
Ch. 5.1 - Saturday, 3/10 at 11:00 pm and Thursday, 3/15 at 7:00 pm
Broadcast Premiere - Explore the musical roots of the popular performer during his "pre-beach" years, through historical recordings, great stories and in-concert performances. Includes some of his earliest demo recordings - restored and being released for the first time.
INCREDIBLE AGING: ADDING LIFE TO YOUR YEARS
Ch. 5.1 - Sunday, 3/11 at 6:30 am
Hosted by Meredith Vieira, this program sheds light on the complex and sometimes confusing information around healthy aging. Based on the latest scientific research, this program carves a path toward understanding what it means as we age.
CONCERT FOR GEORGE
Ch. 5.1 - Monday, 3/12 at 7:00 pm
Celebrate George Harrison's life in this 2002 memorial concert at the Royal Albert Hall with performances of his music from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Tom Petty, Billy Preston and more. Available for the first time in high-definition.
CAT'S ATTIC - YUSUF CAT STEVENS
Ch. 5.1 - Tuesday, 3/13 at 9:00 pm
Celebrate 50 years of the illustrious career of Cat Stevens, as he talks about fame, the songwriting process, and performs some of his greatest hits, from "Morning Has Broken" to "Peace Train" and "Wild World."
PAINTING SANTA FE
Ch. 5.1 - Wednesday, 3/14 at 7:00 pm; Friday, 3/23 at 9:00 pm; Saturday, 3/24 at 2:00 pm
A New Mexico PBS Original Production - Focusing on the founding of the Santa Fe Arts Colony, this program tells the fascinating history of Santa Fe’s transformation from an adobe village to a world-renowned center for the arts. The film celebrates the history, artists, and patrons of this unique chapter in American art.
PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE
Ch. 5.1 - Wednesday, 3/14 at 8:30 pm;
A New Mexico PBS Original Production - Albuquerque’s great paintings, from Raymond Jonson, Carl von Hassler, Pabilta Velarde, Betty Sabo, Frederick Hammersley and many others, tell about a spirit and a place in a way no other medium can. PAINTING ALBUQUERQUE celebrates the culturally diverse painters who have contributed to Albuquerque’s cultural identity and artistic heritage. Partial funding was provided by The Urban Enhancement Trust Fund of the City of Albuquerque.
AN EVENING WITH LUCIA MICARELLI
Ch. 5.1 - Thursday, 3/15 at 9:30 pm
Ch. 9.1 – Friday, 3/23 at 7:00 pm
Be dazzled by the violin virtuoso in a concert ranging from classical, to jazz, to traditional fiddle music and Americana, all bound together by Micarelli's trademark emotional vulnerability and technical wizardry.
AFRICA'S GREAT CIVILIZATIONS
Ch. 5.1 - Sunday, 3/18
Origins #101 – 12:00 pm
Journey with Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to Kenya, Egypt and beyond as he discovers the origins of man, the formation of early human societies and the creation of significant cultural and scientific achievements on the African continent.
The Cross and the Crescent #102 – 1:04 pm
Gates charts the rise of Christianity and Islam, whose economic and cultural influence stretched from Egypt to Ethiopia. Learn of African religious figures like King Lalibela, an Ethiopian saint, and Menelik, bringer of the Ark of the Covenant.
The Atlantic Age/Commerce and the Clash of Civilizations #103 - 2:17 pm
Gates uncovers the complex trade networks and advanced educational institutions that transformed early north and west Africa, from deserted lands into the continent's wealthiest kingdoms and learning centers.
AFRICA'S GREAT CIVILIZATIONS
Ch. 5.1 - Sunday, 3/25
Cities #104 - 12:00 pm
Gates explores the power of Africa's greatest ancient cities, including Kilwa, Great Zimbabwe, and Benin City, whose wealth, art and industry successes attracted new European interest and interaction along the continent's east and west coasts.
The Atlantic Age/Commerce and the Clash of Civilizations #105 - 1:30 pm
Gates looks at the impact of the Atlantic trading world, giving rise to powerful new kingdoms, but also transatlantic slave trade. Learn of the revolutionary movements of the 18th - early 19th
centuries, including the advent of the Sokoto Caliphate.
Commerce and the Clash of Civilizations #106 - 3:00 pm
Gates explores the dynamism of 19th-century Africa, the "scramble" by European powers for its riches, and the defiant and successful stand of un-colonized Ethiopia.