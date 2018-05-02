May Memorial Day Programming

DEFENDING THE FIRE





Ch. 9.1 – Sunday, 5/27 at 8:00 pm





Taped in New Mexico -- There will always be warriors. This program follows the journey of the Native Warrior as he (and she) continue conflict resolution in order to survive and secure resources and culture. The answer to "Why Fight" requires a complex look at the truth through decades of stereotypes and misperceptions. Remarkably, the answer has stayed the same, whether during the 1500s Tiguex War, the Indian Wars of the 1800s, the World Wars, modern Warfare, or continued modern fights for sovereignty and environment. To Protect and Defend - the cohesive thread that connects generations and tribes. Vietnam war veteran, actor and New Mexico-resident Wes Studi (Geronimo, Last of the Mohicans) narrates and appears in the film.