Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15– Oct 15, 2017)
New Mexico PBS Programs & National Specials / Series
Airing Thru October 24
Year-round, New Mexico PBS presents a cross-section of local, regional and national stories exploring the lives, culture and history of Hispanic Americans. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, NM PBS features new and encore episodes listed below, in chronological order, airing thru October 24
A 10 part, 18-hour documentary film series -- This epic story of THE VIETNAM WAR features testimony from nearly 80 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides
Ch.5.1 - Sunday, Sept 17 – Thursday, Sept. 21
Continues Sunday, Sept. 24 – Thursday, Sept. 28
At 7:00 pm & repeats at 8:30 pm or 9:00 pm.
(Running times vary.)
Also viewable online (in English and Spanish) here:
http://www.newmexicopbs.org/ken-burns-vietnam/
POV “Don't Tell Anyone”
Meet immigrant activist Angy Rivera, the country's only advice columnist for undocumented youth. In a community where silence is often seen as necessary for survival, she steps out of the shadows to share her own parallel experiences of being undocumented and sexually abused.
Saturday 9/23 at 10pm on 5.1
Monday 9/25 at 9pm on 5.1
Thursday 9/28 at 1pm on 5.1
Saturday 9/30 at 10am on 5.1
CRAFT IN AMERICA “Borders” – New
Explore the relationships and influences Mexican and American craft artists have on each other and on our cultures. The program features traditional weaving, the creation of paper jewelry, and the creation of altars for “Dia de los Muertos.”
Friday 9/29 at 9pm on 5.1
CRAFT IN AMERICA “Neighbors” – New
Travel to and from the U.S. and Mexico to explore the people, history, traditions and crafts, noting how aesthetics cross from one country to another and back again in an organic and ongoing cultural exchange.
Friday 9/29 at 10pm on 5.1
VISA DREAM – New
The touching story of one family's experience gaining tourist visa entry into the United States. Representatives from the U.S. Consulate demystify the visa process and illuminate the reasons why they approve some applications - and deny others. Ramon and Aurora Chavez, an elderly couple living in Jalisco, Mexico, have not seen their children in 16 years. They are a family divided, connected only by photo albums and phone calls. A camera crew follows them step-by-step through the tourist visa application process, which begins at the U.S. Consulate two hours away in Guadalajara. There, visa document specialists and a U.S. Consulate officer describe their roles. VISA DREAM captures the tension as the family eagerly awaits the results of the interview. Jubilant scenes follow as the family responds with shock, tears and excitement when they hear the decision.
Saturday 9/30 at 9:30pm on 9.1
INDEPENDENT LENS “East of Salinas”
This is a story about immigration, childhood, and circumstance. With little support at home, Salinas, California 3rd-grader Jose Ansaldo often turns to his teacher, Oscar Ramos, once a migrant farm kid himself. Oscar helps Jose imagine a future beyond the lettuce fields where his parents work. But Jose was born in Mexico - and he's on the cusp of understanding the implications of that. As we watch this play out, we begin to understand the cruelty of circumstance - for Jose and many millions of migrant kids like him. This program asks: What is lost when kids like Jose are denied opportunities?
Saturday 9/30 at 10pm on 5.1
VOCES “Now En Espanol”
VOCES is PBS’ signature Latino arts and culture documentary showcase. In this episode, explore the ups and downs of being a Latina actress in Hollywood, through the lives of the five dynamic women who dub "Desperate Housewives" into Spanish for American audiences.
Monday 10/2 at 2pm on 9.1
Tuesday 10/17 at 10pm on 9.1
INDEPENDENT LENS “Ovarian Psycos”
Based in the heart of Los Angeles' Eastside, and building upon the legacy of the Chicano/a and civil rights movement, the irreverently named Ovarian Psycos Cycle Brigade are a ferocious and unapologetic group of young women of color, cycling through the barrios and boulevards of the Eastside, committed to collectively confronting racism and violence, and demanding and creating safe spaces for women.
Wednesday 10/4 at 8am and 2pm on 9.1
GREAT PERFORMANCES “Havana Time Machine” – New!
Take an intoxicating musical journey to today's Cuba where past, present and future collide in joyful celebration. This performance-documentary also features evocative performance segments hosted by the Grammy-winning Raul Malo of The Mavericks.
Friday 10/6 at 9pm on 5.1
THE HISPANIC HERITAGE AWARDS (2017) – New!
Join the country’s highest tribute to Latinos by Latinos with the 30th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. Honorees include Luis Fonsi, Gael García Bernal, The Latin Recording Academy, NASCAR’s Alba Colón, Rudy Beserra and the nation’s “DREAMER” community. The program includes performances and appearances by celebrated Hispanic artists.
Friday 10/6 at 10pm on 5.1
VOCES “Children of Giant”
In 1955, Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson, James Dean and a massive crew descended on the Texas town of Marfa to begin production on Giant. Now, 60 years later, "Children of Giant" explores the film's still timely examination of racial prejudice.
Saturday 10/7 at 12pm on 9.1
NASARIO REMEMBERS THE RIO PUERCO – New!
Broadcast Premiere- A film about land, memory and story, set in the ghost towns of New Mexico. Acclaimed folklorist Nasario García returns to the now abandoned villages of his youth in New Mexico’s Río Puerco valley to revive stories and ghosts - recuerdos tales of his youth when the ranching villages thrived and viejitos elders told stories beside a river that once ran.
Thursday 10/12 at 7pm on 5.1
VOCES “El Poeta”
Meet renowned Mexican poet Javier Sicilia, who ignited an international movement for peace after the brutal murder of his 24-year old son - collateral damage in a drug war that has left more than 70,000 dead since 2006.
Tuesday 10/24 at 10pm on 9.1