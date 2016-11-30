PBS Kids Programs November 30, 2016 Ch. 5.1 KNME-TV Monday-Friday 6:30am The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That! 7:00am Wild Kratts 7:30am Ready, Jet, Go! 8:00am Nature Cat 8:30am Curious George 9:00am Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood 9:30am Thomas and Friends 10:00am Sesame Street 10:30am Splash and Bubbles 11:00am Dinosaur Train 11:30am Peg + Cat 1:00pm Super Why 1:30pm Sesame Street 2:00pm Splash and Bubbles 2:30pm Nature Cat 3:00pm Ready, Jet, Go! 3:30pm Arthur 4:00pm Odd Squad 4:30pm Wild Kratts