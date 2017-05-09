4 Corners Cartoon Kids Fest 2017

Princess Presto
Super WHY

Join New Mexico pbs at the 4 Corners Cartoon Kidfest


Saturday June 3rd at Mcgee Park in Farmington!

10am - 4pm


Come meet two of your favorite pbs kids characters – Super Why and Princess Presto! Grab a selfie and enjoy a day of food, prizes and fun! Plus stop by the New Mexico PBS table for a Super Why coloring sheet, free sticker and more!



Admission is only $2 !!!

Catch PBS Kids content all day, every day, on the mmPBS Kids 24/7 Channel


On channel 5.1, Comcast channel 396,
and on our website here!

