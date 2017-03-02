Science Café: Search for the Super Battery





We live in an age when technological innovation seems to be limitlessly soaring. Though technology has improved in the last century, batteries remain finicky, bulky, expensive, toxic, and frustratingly short-lived. The quest is on for a “super battery,” and the stakes in this hunt are higher than the phone in your pocket. Climate change, electric cars and renewable energy sources like wind and solar power could hold keys to a greener future...if we can engineer the perfect battery.



Come to the March New Mexico PBS Science Café, watch a segment of NOVA Search for the Super Battery and join a discussion with Leigh Anna M. Steele, Senior Member of Technical Staff at Sandia National Laboratories whose research is featured in the documentary. Steele will discuss research in the Battery Abuse Testing Lab (BATLab) at Sandia with current and next generation batteries.



Admission to the café is free, but a reservation is required. RSVP to Rose Poston at 277-2396 or rposton@newmexicopbs.org. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.



