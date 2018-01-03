Science Café: MYSTERY OF A MASTERPIECE

Leonardo da Vinci, is perhaps the greatest artist of all time. His boundless curiosity about science, natural history and the arts personified the Renaissance, but very few of his paintings survived. In all the museums in the world, there are only about a dozen paintings accepted as being from the master’s hand.



Come to the January New Mexico PBS Science Café, watch a segment of NOVA Mystery of a Masterpiece and join a discussion with museum educators and local scientists on da Vinci’s art, inventions, and science. Then learn about the Museum’s new exhibit “DA VINCI, THE GENIUS” opening on February 10.



Admission to the café is free, but a reservation is required. RSVP to Rose Poston at 505-277-2396 or rposton@newmexicopbs.org. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.





New Mexico PBS Science Cafes are presented with support from Sandia National Lab/Lockheed Martin.