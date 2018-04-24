Science Café: CITIZEN SCIENCE

The movement of citizen science has gathered momentum over the years as scientists and the public recognize that everyone can make meaningful contribution to scientific research. Engaging the public to identify and record plants and animals gives scientists information on an area's environmental health which is just as substantial as natural history museum collections. If we want to maintain our biodiversity, we have to identify and understand our past and present environment.





Come to the May New Mexico PBS Science Cafe, watch a segment of a PBS program and join a discussion with museum experts on citizen science, data and the importance of museum specimen collections.





Admission to the café is free, but a reservation is required. For more information, contact Rose Poston at 277-2396 or rposton@newmexicopbs.org. Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Also that day--New Mexico PBS has an exhibit booth from 11am-3pm at NM Science Fiesta Expo in Tiguex Park. Admission is FREE and includes hands-on activities from PBS kids series.

